Mediterranean restaurant to bring new flavours to Elgin as ‘eyesore’ offices to be transformed

The building which can be seen by drivers on the A96 has been empty for years.

By Sean McAngus
The Elgin building is being turned into a restaurant.
The Elgin building is being turned into a restaurant. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

A derelict building off the A96 in Elgin town centre will be transformed into a new Mediterranean restaurant.

The property at 187D Elgin High Street was last used by Northern Scot as storage and has been lying empty for years.

The building was once used by the Northern Scot.

What is happening to this Elgin town centre building?

The Elgin building which is currently being transformed.

Now Moroccan businessman Mustapha Elmourei wants to turn the property into a Mediterranean restaurant.

It is hoped the new eating place will fill a gap in the Elgin town centre and beyond.

The property is near the A96.

In December 2021, Mr Elmourei took over ownership of the building and hopes to open his new venture later this year.

Work is already under way at the restaurant which will have 40 seats. The name is still to be finalised.

Pino Pizza in Elgin
Pino Pizza in Elgin.

Mr Elmourei previously tasted success in London while running cafes before deciding to move to Moray with his family.

His family set up the popular Pino Pizza’s takeaways in Elgin and Lossiemouth.

‘Nice and different experience for diners’

Son Khalid Elmourei, who will help him with the business, spoke exclusively to The Press and Journal about his dad’s vision for the new restaurant.

He runs and owns Pino Pizza.

Khalid said: “It is his project to turn the abandoned warehouse into a restaurant serving Mediterranean food.

“He is the brains, authority and bank behind his new restaurant and I just bring some creativity to it.

“He wants to create a nice and different experience for diners in the area.”

Why Mediterranean food?

The family hopes to bring the food to Moray that they were brought up on.

Khalid added: “We noticed nobody was doing Mediterranean food in the area.

“My dad and I are Moroccan so we will be serving the food we cook everyday.

“Locally he haven’t been able to get access to certain types of flatbread and grilled meat and vegetables.

“We also want to cook in different ways like over coals.

“It is a gap in the market which needs to be filled and we want to bring new flavours to Elgin.”

Why this location?

The new restaurant will be clearly visible to drivers on the A96.

He added: “Many people drive past and see the building every day.

“It is great, we are converting what was an eyesore into a nice thing for the community.

“Also because we’re close to the alleyway near the cinema, many people use it to walk onto the High Street so there is plenty of footfall.

“Also there is a car park right next to it and a nice location.”

He also praised local tradesmen who are currently undertaking the transformation.

New era for Elgin

Elgin from the sky!

Elgin will soon welcome an array of new businesses.

Last week, we reported how Florian and Vanessa Koci were transforming a former sweet shop on Elgin’s South Street into a Greek restaurant and takeaway.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing to turn a Batchen Street property into a Thai restaurant.

Elsewhere, the former home of Elgin Starbucks at 143 High Street is set to be given new life in the form of a cafe and wine bar.

Mr Elmourei said: “In the nineties, people used to come from Inverness and Aberdeen to Elgin to eat and shop.

“It would be nice to get back to that.

“It is great to see new businesses opening as it is vital we continue to attract people outwith to Elgin.”

Conversation