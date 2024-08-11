Aqua fall in love with historic Elgin buildings during MacMoray visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aqua fall in love with historic Elgin buildings during MacMoray visit

The Barbie Girl stars described the town's architecture as "cooler" than their Scandinavian homeland.

By David Mackay

Barbie Girl stars Aqua have fallen in love with Elgin’s historic buildings while in the town to perform at MacMoray.

The Scandinavian group travelled through the town centre ahead of a popular set in Cooper Park.

Fans young and old sang along to much-loved hits from the 90s and early 2000s that also included Cartoon Heroes and Dr Jones.

The pop songs still take the group across the globe with recent performances before Elgin including Mexico with dates across Europe still to come this year.

Aqua singers René Dif and Lene Nystrøm on stage at MacMoray.
Aqua singers René Dif and Lene Nystrøm on stage at MacMoray. Image: MacMoray

And Aqua members revealed the historic buildings caught their eye when arriving in the town.

Singer René Dif agreed his native Denmark also had nice architecture, but described Elgin’s as “cooler”.

He said: “It’s pretty unusual now to come to a city where most of the buildings are more or less from the older time.

“When you see the city as a whole, it looks really nice.”

Singer Lene Nystrøm added: “You can see it’s kept so well. It’s still cosy.

“There’s nothing that kind of destroys the good old architecture.”

Special kilt worn by Aqua singer for MacMoray crowd in Elgin

Singer Lene is famous across the world for being the voice of Barbie in the 1997 hit.

For her Elgin performance she looked out a kilt-inspired tartan dress, which she chose especially for a rare Scottish performance from the group.

She said: “It’s my own. When we started to come and got big we wore a lot of kilts on stage. They’re very comfortable, and look awesome.

Aqua singer on stage.
Singer Lene Nystrøm wore one of her kilt-inspired dresses for the performance. Image: Jasperimage

“We’ve been to Scotland before but it’s seriously a long time ago. I don’t think we’ve ever played a full concert her.

“It was the best audience we’ve had in a long time, seriously long time.”

Singer René Dif, who is eager to visit Loch Ness while in the north of Scotland, added: “I’ve been wearing kilts without any underwear for many years. I don’t jump from anything when I have them on though.”

Conversation