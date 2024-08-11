Aqua fall in love with historic Elgin buildings during MacMoray visit

Barbie Girl stars Aqua have fallen in love with Elgin’s historic buildings while in the town to perform at MacMoray.

The Scandinavian group travelled through the town centre ahead of a popular set in Cooper Park.

Fans young and old sang along to much-loved hits from the 90s and early 2000s that also included Cartoon Heroes and Dr Jones.

The pop songs still take the group across the globe with recent performances before Elgin including Mexico with dates across Europe still to come this year.

And Aqua members revealed the historic buildings caught their eye when arriving in the town.

Singer René Dif agreed his native Denmark also had nice architecture, but described Elgin’s as “cooler”.

He said: “It’s pretty unusual now to come to a city where most of the buildings are more or less from the older time.

“When you see the city as a whole, it looks really nice.”

Singer Lene Nystrøm added: “You can see it’s kept so well. It’s still cosy.

“There’s nothing that kind of destroys the good old architecture.”

Special kilt worn by Aqua singer for MacMoray crowd in Elgin

Singer Lene is famous across the world for being the voice of Barbie in the 1997 hit.

For her Elgin performance she looked out a kilt-inspired tartan dress, which she chose especially for a rare Scottish performance from the group.

She said: “It’s my own. When we started to come and got big we wore a lot of kilts on stage. They’re very comfortable, and look awesome.

“We’ve been to Scotland before but it’s seriously a long time ago. I don’t think we’ve ever played a full concert her.

“It was the best audience we’ve had in a long time, seriously long time.”

Singer René Dif, who is eager to visit Loch Ness while in the north of Scotland, added: “I’ve been wearing kilts without any underwear for many years. I don’t jump from anything when I have them on though.”

