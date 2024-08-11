Paul Third: Bojan Miovski leaving with good wishes – and Aberdeen player trading success story

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Bojan Miovski leaving with good wishes – and Aberdeen player trading success story

Striker Bojan Miovski's success at Aberdeen has laid the groundwork for the next deal, including landing highly-rated Topi Keskinen from HJK Helsinki.

Dons striker Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock
Dons striker Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

The smart money is on Sunday being the last time Bojan Miovski graced Pittodrie as an Aberdeen player – but it is no surprise to see Dons fans wave their hero off with gratitude and well wishes.

Talks with Spanish side Girona and Aberdeen continue and it is widely anticipated Miovski will be playing his football with a Champions League club.

The sadness among the Red Army at seeing the North Macedonian international move on for pastures new is tempered by the fact he deserves it.

Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen goes down the tunnel at Pittodrie for probably the last time. Image: Shutterstock.
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen goes down the tunnel at Pittodrie for probably the last time. Image: Shutterstock.

There is no grudging the Dons’ number nine the chance to play at the highest level.

He has earned by averaging a goal every other game and being the consummate professional throughout his time in Scotland.

But perhaps the biggest irony of all is Miovski is set to move on just when the Dons have found a manager and style of play which would have really suited their talisman.

Miovski has put sulking Duk to shame

The contrast between the love shown towards Miovski and sheer indifference towards Duk, the man he formed such a fine partnership with in their first season together, is stark.

Duk has failed to report for training this season. Image: Shutterstock

Miovski has had a smile on his face throughout a transfer speculation storm, knuckled down and kept doing his bit for the cause of his employer – it’s an approach which highlights the crucial difference between the duo.

One has been a team player, committed and professional. Sadly, Duk has tarnished his reputation completely.

The Cape Verde international has displayed a show of petulance coupled with idiocy in downing tools and not returning to Cormack Park.

Both will likely move on in this window. One is going to a grander stage with a glowing reputation, the other will slither off into the night – having taken a blowtorch to the goodwill shown towards him by his own support.

Whether it was poor advice from an agent or an error of judgement in the hope of forcing a move by Duk is unknown, but what is clear is the player has been a disgrace.

Aberdeen’s model is working

Both Miovski and Duk were brought to Pittodrie with the understanding of what their role was and the model the club operates.

Do your bit and you will get your chance to move on to a higher level with our thanks. We’ll repay our investment while your hard work will be rewarded at a personal level.

Miovski went all-in and his time has now arrived – just as it did for Ylber Ramadani last summer and Lewis Ferguson before him.

However, barring an about turn in terms of his attitude, it is hard to see Champions League level football in Duk’s future, unfortunately.

Where Duk goes next, of course, will be of little concern to Dons fans now. It’s where Aberdeen are going that matters.

Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates scoring against Molde FK
Topi Keskinen of HJK is nearing a move to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

The model continues with Ante Palaversa on board, while Topi Keskinen is expected to join the Croat at Pittodrie in the days ahead.

For Aberdeen to shell out around £850,000 for Keskinen from HJK Helsinki shows what impact a trading model can have on a club in terms of financial muscle and confidence to use it on the right opportunity.

It also highlights how the Dons’ reputation for giving players the platform makes the club an attractive proposition when negotiations are being had.

There is no better sales pitch for a player than seeing those who have come before you leave Pittodrie for Spain or Italy, a development which has been the norm in recent years.

Miovski will inevitably be the next to move along that conveyor belt – but it is highly unlikely he will be the last.

Conversation