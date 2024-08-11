Paul Third: Bojan Miovski leaving with good wishes – and Aberdeen player trading success story

The smart money is on Sunday being the last time Bojan Miovski graced Pittodrie as an Aberdeen player – but it is no surprise to see Dons fans wave their hero off with gratitude and well wishes.

Talks with Spanish side Girona and Aberdeen continue and it is widely anticipated Miovski will be playing his football with a Champions League club.

The sadness among the Red Army at seeing the North Macedonian international move on for pastures new is tempered by the fact he deserves it.

There is no grudging the Dons’ number nine the chance to play at the highest level.

He has earned by averaging a goal every other game and being the consummate professional throughout his time in Scotland.

But perhaps the biggest irony of all is Miovski is set to move on just when the Dons have found a manager and style of play which would have really suited their talisman.

Miovski has put sulking Duk to shame

The contrast between the love shown towards Miovski and sheer indifference towards Duk, the man he formed such a fine partnership with in their first season together, is stark.

Miovski has had a smile on his face throughout a transfer speculation storm, knuckled down and kept doing his bit for the cause of his employer – it’s an approach which highlights the crucial difference between the duo.

One has been a team player, committed and professional. Sadly, Duk has tarnished his reputation completely.

The Cape Verde international has displayed a show of petulance coupled with idiocy in downing tools and not returning to Cormack Park.

Both will likely move on in this window. One is going to a grander stage with a glowing reputation, the other will slither off into the night – having taken a blowtorch to the goodwill shown towards him by his own support.

Whether it was poor advice from an agent or an error of judgement in the hope of forcing a move by Duk is unknown, but what is clear is the player has been a disgrace.

Aberdeen’s model is working

Both Miovski and Duk were brought to Pittodrie with the understanding of what their role was and the model the club operates.

Do your bit and you will get your chance to move on to a higher level with our thanks. We’ll repay our investment while your hard work will be rewarded at a personal level.

Miovski went all-in and his time has now arrived – just as it did for Ylber Ramadani last summer and Lewis Ferguson before him.

However, barring an about turn in terms of his attitude, it is hard to see Champions League level football in Duk’s future, unfortunately.

Where Duk goes next, of course, will be of little concern to Dons fans now. It’s where Aberdeen are going that matters.

The model continues with Ante Palaversa on board, while Topi Keskinen is expected to join the Croat at Pittodrie in the days ahead.

For Aberdeen to shell out around £850,000 for Keskinen from HJK Helsinki shows what impact a trading model can have on a club in terms of financial muscle and confidence to use it on the right opportunity.

It also highlights how the Dons’ reputation for giving players the platform makes the club an attractive proposition when negotiations are being had.

There is no better sales pitch for a player than seeing those who have come before you leave Pittodrie for Spain or Italy, a development which has been the norm in recent years.

Miovski will inevitably be the next to move along that conveyor belt – but it is highly unlikely he will be the last.