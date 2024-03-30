Why Lossiemouth volunteers are opening their own tourist office amidst nationwide VisitScotland closures

Volunteers in Lossiemouth have opened their own dedicated tourist information office just days after VisitScotland confirmed closures across the country.

Campaigners in the Moray town have been planning the opening long before the nationwide announcement.

VisitScotland says they will now prioritise ensuring tourists are able to find enough information online to plan their trips.

The tourism agency has not had any official offices in Moray for several years, and the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust and local Tourism Sub-Group believe the online provision is not enough for the town.

Why now for dedicated Lossiemouth tourist office?

The opening of the new Lossiemouth tourist office comes nearly two years after the town’s new East Beach bridge opened.

During that time, the Development Trust has heard from businesses that visitors are now drawn to the waterfront.

And with little information available, locals are worried tourists visiting Lossiemouth are not getting the most out of the area.

Trust development officer Alison Read said: “The new bridge has brought more visitors to Lossiemouth but has created a honeypot effect around Clifton Road.

“Lossiemouth has so much to offer, the lighthouse, the planes, the heritage and of course, the two beautiful beaches.

“But visitors are often unaware or unsure what else there is to see and do in and around the area and businesses outwith the immediate area are missing out on footfall.

“There is little signage, no central point for information, no co-ordination of events and no responsible presence to ask.”

Why online information isn’t enough for Lossiemouth

VisitScotland says tourists are now more interested in information ahead of beginning their trip so they can make more informed plans.

However, communities in Cullen and Rothes have already found visitors are still interested in tips and facts once they have arrived.

The Lossiemouth tourist information office is being trialled from Easter weekend until April 13 with the aim of launching fully in the summer.

It is hoped the venture can become self-sufficient in the future and provide a paid position to reduce the reliance on Lossie-loving volunteers.

Lossiemouth tourism chairwoman Donna McLean said: “Within Moray, there are no longer any official Visit Scotland information centres. Digitally savvy visitors can go online if they know what they’re looking for, but that’s simply not accessible to everyone.

“However, there are several thriving information centres, all staffed and run by volunteers. During our research, we visited Cullen and Rothes, who were very welcoming, and we’re very grateful for the helpful insights they shared.”

Development trust chairwoman Fiona Conti said: “Feedback from our 2021 community consultation highlighted a need for more information about what’s on offer locally, to help both locals and visitors get the most from the town.

“We opened the new office on Pitgaveny Street last year. It’s a great location for us, since it overlooks Station Park, which we are in the process of acquiring from the council for the community.”

The Lossiemouth Information Centre will be open from 10am to 1pm until April 13 at 8A Pitgaveny Street. Anyone interested in volunteering should e-mail alison@lossietrust.org