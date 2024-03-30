Why Lossiemouth volunteers are opening their own tourist office amidst nationwide VisitScotland closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Lossiemouth volunteers are opening their own tourist office amidst nationwide VisitScotland closures

Campaigners in the town say online information is not enough to help visitors.

By David Mackay
Janet Wilkinson Volunteer Manager (Grey Hair) ,Donna Mclean Lossiemouth Business Association and Chair of thr Tourism Sub Group Alison Read Development Officer of Lossiemouth Community Development Trust pictured inside the tourist information office. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Janet Wilkinson Volunteer Manager (Grey Hair) ,Donna Mclean Lossiemouth Business Association and Chair of thr Tourism Sub Group Alison Read Development Officer of Lossiemouth Community Development Trust pictured inside the tourist information office. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Volunteers in Lossiemouth have opened their own dedicated tourist information office just days after VisitScotland confirmed closures across the country.

Campaigners in the Moray town have been planning the opening long before the nationwide announcement.

VisitScotland says they will now prioritise ensuring tourists are able to find enough information online to plan their trips.

The tourism agency has not had any official offices in Moray for several years, and the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust and local Tourism Sub-Group believe the online provision is not enough for the town.

Why now for dedicated Lossiemouth tourist office?

The opening of the new Lossiemouth tourist office comes nearly two years after the town’s new East Beach bridge opened.

During that time, the Development Trust has heard from businesses that visitors are now drawn to the waterfront.

And with little information available, locals are worried tourists visiting Lossiemouth are not getting the most out of the area.

Drone photo of new Lossiemouth bridge.
The new Lossiemouth bridge has been popular, but volunteers want to showcase other destinations. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Trust development officer Alison Read said: “The new bridge has brought more visitors to Lossiemouth but has created a honeypot effect around Clifton Road.

“Lossiemouth has so much to offer, the lighthouse, the planes, the heritage and of course, the two beautiful beaches.

“But visitors are often unaware or unsure what else there is to see and do in and around the area and businesses outwith the immediate area are missing out on footfall.

“There is little signage, no central point for information, no co-ordination of events and no responsible presence to ask.”

Why online information isn’t enough for Lossiemouth

VisitScotland says tourists are now more interested in information ahead of beginning their trip so they can make more informed plans.

However, communities in Cullen and Rothes have already found visitors are still interested in tips and facts once they have arrived.

The Lossiemouth tourist information office is being trialled from Easter weekend until April 13 with the aim of launching fully in the summer.

It is hoped the venture can become self-sufficient in the future and provide a paid position to reduce the reliance on Lossie-loving volunteers.

The Lossiemouth Community Development Trust is trialling a new tourist information centre ahead of the summer season.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Lossiemouth tourism chairwoman Donna McLean said: “Within Moray, there are no longer any official Visit Scotland information centres. Digitally savvy visitors can go online if they know what they’re looking for, but that’s simply not accessible to everyone.

“However, there are several thriving information centres, all staffed and run by volunteers. During our research, we visited Cullen and Rothes, who were very welcoming, and we’re very grateful for the helpful insights they shared.”

Development trust chairwoman Fiona Conti said: “Feedback from our 2021 community consultation highlighted a need for more information about what’s on offer locally, to help both locals and visitors get the most from the town.

“We opened the new office on Pitgaveny Street last year. It’s a great location for us, since it overlooks Station Park, which we are in the process of acquiring from the council for the community.”

The Lossiemouth Information Centre will be open from 10am to 1pm until April 13 at 8A Pitgaveny Street. Anyone interested in volunteering should e-mail alison@lossietrust.org

