Caley Thistle’s Adam Brooks on proving his worth to manager Duncan Ferguson and league title aim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Adam Brooks on proving his worth to manager Duncan Ferguson and league title aim

The former Celtic starlet is determined to make up for lost time - and his double against Stirling Albion fires him up for their Alloa league trip.

Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks, who bagged a brace against Stirling Albion on Saturday. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks, who bagged a brace against Stirling Albion on Saturday. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks insists he’ll show boss Duncan Ferguson his worth this season – now he’s been made a regular starter.

The former Celtic B striker arrived in the Highlands last summer when ex-ICT manager Billy Dodds snapped him up from the Hoops on a two-year deal, with an option for a third. 

With a goal return of 13 goals in 19 Lowland League outings for Celtic’s reserves, there was plenty of interest in the forward.

Dodds was sacked last September and Ferguson used Brooks sparingly throughout a campaign which ended in relegation from the Championship.

Brooks made just four starts, with just one of those coming under Ferguson.

Three of his four goals came when he stepped off the bench – when he netted two against BSC Glasgow in a 4-0 Scottish Cup win and a late goal after coming on in a 2-1 league loss at Morton.

This season, the 20-year-old has started eight of ICT’s 10 league and cup games – and his double helped ICT ease to a 3-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over League Two visitors Stirling Albion. He also scored in July’s 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Adam Brooks puts ICT ahead against Stirling Albion. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

‘Hard to make an impact from bench’

Brooks, who represented Scotland at levels up to and including under-19, is determined to make up for lost time as an Inverness player.

He said: “I just want to score as many goals as possible – I don’t have any targets as such.

“I just wanted to come out this season and play football. Last year, I didn’t play much, so all I can do is showcase what I can do and hopefully keep on starting and progressing from there.

“It is hard when you’re coming off the bench to try and make an impact.

“When you’re on from the start, you get your wind and your second wind, but it is hard to get going when you come off the bench.

“All I can ask is to get starts and prove to the gaffer I can take my chances and keep starting as much as possible.”

Stirling Albion’s Ross Davidson, right, challenges Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay. Image:  Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Brooks links up well with Mackinnon

Former Ross County midfielder, summer signing Adam Mackinnon, lined Brooks up for his goals before scoring the third goal in the second half.

There was a good understanding between the duo, with captain Billy Mckay the vital supporting fellow forward.

Brooks, who was tried out wide left in last week’s 1-0 league win over Queen of the South, felt the combinations worked well as they caused Stirling trouble most of the match.

He said: “It was my first time playing out wide with Adam and it was good because he was finding my runs inside, which was a real bonus on Saturday.

“I don’t mind playing out on the wing or having Billy Mckay making the runs and Adam coming inside.

“There is a good bond between the three of us up there.”

Inverness celebrations after Adam Brooks, far right, opened the scoring against Stirling Albion. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Brooks targets title push for ICT

Inverness have one win, three draws and one defeat from their first five League One matches, placing them in fifth spot, just three points off the summit. 

This Saturday, they travel to Alloa Athletic, who only trail leaders Kelty Hearts and Stenhousemuir on goal difference. Queen of the South are fourth, one point in front of ICT.

Brooks believes he’s seen enough from his youthful team-mates, and experienced pros like Mckay, Danny Devine and Remi Savage to suggest Inverness can target winning the division.

He added: “I think we can be more than competitive in League One.

“I definitely think we should be pushing for the league title.

“We have just lost once this season, and it came down to a penalty at Annan Athletic.

“It’s been a confidence-booster to win our last two games and everyone in the changing room is confident and looking forward to Alloa this weekend.”

More from Caley Thistle

Adam Brooks curls home his free-kick goal against Stirling Albion. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Duncan Ferguson reaction and key points from Caley Thistle's 3-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win…
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle face £70,000 demand from former chief executive Scot Gardiner
Inverness defender Flynn Duffy. Image: Caley Thistle FC
Caley Thistle's Flynn Duffy suffers punctured lung and two broken ribs
Interim Inverness chief executive officer Charlie Christie offered an update on the club's search for a striker. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle take striker on trial after missing out on Alfie Bavidge
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson concerned as Caley Thistle's injuries stack up
Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Remi Savage model Caley Thistle's new away kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Trevor Martin/ICTFC
Caley Thistle launch new away kit to mark 30th anniversary
James Nolan is eager to be a Highland hit under Duncan Ferguson after making a loan move from Manchester United to Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Currie/Shutterstock
Why Manchester United's James Nolan jumped at the chance to join Caley Thistle on…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson reaction and the big talking points as Caley Thistle claim first league…
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson agrees to a substantial wage cut at Caley Thistle

Conversation