Caley Thistle’s Adam Brooks on proving his worth to manager Duncan Ferguson and league title aim

Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks insists he’ll show boss Duncan Ferguson his worth this season – now he’s been made a regular starter.

The former Celtic B striker arrived in the Highlands last summer when ex-ICT manager Billy Dodds snapped him up from the Hoops on a two-year deal, with an option for a third.

With a goal return of 13 goals in 19 Lowland League outings for Celtic’s reserves, there was plenty of interest in the forward.

Dodds was sacked last September and Ferguson used Brooks sparingly throughout a campaign which ended in relegation from the Championship.

Brooks made just four starts, with just one of those coming under Ferguson.

Three of his four goals came when he stepped off the bench – when he netted two against BSC Glasgow in a 4-0 Scottish Cup win and a late goal after coming on in a 2-1 league loss at Morton.

This season, the 20-year-old has started eight of ICT’s 10 league and cup games – and his double helped ICT ease to a 3-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over League Two visitors Stirling Albion. He also scored in July’s 3-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Bonnyrigg Rose.

‘Hard to make an impact from bench’

Brooks, who represented Scotland at levels up to and including under-19, is determined to make up for lost time as an Inverness player.

He said: “I just want to score as many goals as possible – I don’t have any targets as such.

“I just wanted to come out this season and play football. Last year, I didn’t play much, so all I can do is showcase what I can do and hopefully keep on starting and progressing from there.

“It is hard when you’re coming off the bench to try and make an impact.

“When you’re on from the start, you get your wind and your second wind, but it is hard to get going when you come off the bench.

“All I can ask is to get starts and prove to the gaffer I can take my chances and keep starting as much as possible.”

Brooks links up well with Mackinnon

Former Ross County midfielder, summer signing Adam Mackinnon, lined Brooks up for his goals before scoring the third goal in the second half.

There was a good understanding between the duo, with captain Billy Mckay the vital supporting fellow forward.

Brooks, who was tried out wide left in last week’s 1-0 league win over Queen of the South, felt the combinations worked well as they caused Stirling trouble most of the match.

He said: “It was my first time playing out wide with Adam and it was good because he was finding my runs inside, which was a real bonus on Saturday.

“I don’t mind playing out on the wing or having Billy Mckay making the runs and Adam coming inside.

“There is a good bond between the three of us up there.”

Brooks targets title push for ICT

Inverness have one win, three draws and one defeat from their first five League One matches, placing them in fifth spot, just three points off the summit.

This Saturday, they travel to Alloa Athletic, who only trail leaders Kelty Hearts and Stenhousemuir on goal difference. Queen of the South are fourth, one point in front of ICT.

Brooks believes he’s seen enough from his youthful team-mates, and experienced pros like Mckay, Danny Devine and Remi Savage to suggest Inverness can target winning the division.

He added: “I think we can be more than competitive in League One.

“I definitely think we should be pushing for the league title.

“We have just lost once this season, and it came down to a penalty at Annan Athletic.

“It’s been a confidence-booster to win our last two games and everyone in the changing room is confident and looking forward to Alloa this weekend.”