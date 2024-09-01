Latest on Elgin Poundland and price tag revealed for Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre expansion

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

We’ve got positive news in Elgin as a building warrant has been approved for the fit-out of the town’s Poundland store.

Fresh drawing impressions emerge as proposals are lodged for first phase of a low-carbon Dallas Dhu housing development.

And the transformation of the former Portgordon library takes a step forward.

But first, we look at the cost of expansion plans for Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre.

SUBMITTED: Price tag revealed for Benriach Distillery expansion plans

In June, we revealed Brown-Forman Corporation’s plans to expand their visitor centre at Benriach Distillery near Elgin.

In 2021, they opened up their first ever visitor centre inside an old brewer’s cottage.

It includes a bar, tasting lounge and retail space.

The Kentucky-based drinks giant is looking to build an extension to the visitor centre.

It will contain two tasting roomsthat can be used as a hub for training sessions and seminars with 20 more seats.

Bosses say the flexibility of the spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of events and ‘enhance overall visitor engagement’.

The facility will also include a new welcome area, reception, shop and updated toilet facilities.

This new visitor centre will aim to host tours of between 8 to 12 people at

alternating times throughout the day.

Now papers reveal the development could cost around £2,700,000, and the work also includes landscaping works and a new road junction from a public road.

Distillery bosses are still awaiting planning permission.

APPROVED: Latest on Elgin Poundland

In April, we gained exclusive access to have a look around the Elgin Poundland building.

The store will be on the ground floor and four flats will take up the upper two storeys.

Around four months ago, Planning Ahead revealed work to fit out the shop will cost around £560,000.

The project has faced many challenges including a major fire and the Covid pandemic.

In early August, North Street was reopened to traffic after being closed for six years to allow construction firm Morgan Sindall to safely reconstruct the Poundland building.

Now a building warrant has been approved to fit out the shop.

The discount retailer is hoping to open later this year.

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

In the meantime, Poundland has a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour from earlier this year:

SUBMITTED: Dallas Dhu first phase

Edinburgh-based Fraser/Livingstone has submitted plans for the first phase of the Dallas Dhu housing development.

On the site near Forres, the initial stage will include 24 homes, accommodation for 40 students and space for people to custom-build their own housing.

The new homes will be made from sustainable local materials and powered by renewable energy.

The housing project is a partnership between Moray Council, Altyre Estate, Grampian Housing Association and the Digital Health and Care Innovation Centre

Links to Moray Growth Deal

It is part of the Moray Growth Deal’s £7.5m housing mix delivery project which aims to deliver 300 new affordable homes across the region.

The Scottish Government has provided £5m to the scheme, which will also include developments in Elgin, Speyside and Buckie, with Moray Council providing £2.5m.

APPROVED: Transformation of Portgordon library

In July, we revealed the transformation of a former public library into a hairdressers was being proposed.

This change of use is planned at The Lampie Hoose at 1 Gordon Square in Portgordon.

Colin Stewart wanted to breathe new life into the property with no alterations to the building.

Pre-Covid, the space was used for local groups to meet.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £1,500 transformation.

However, work can’t start yet as planning permission is still to come.

