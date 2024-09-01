Latest on Elgin Poundland and price tag revealed for Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest on Elgin Poundland and price tag revealed for Benriach Distillery's visitor centre expansion

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Poundland building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Poundland building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is packed with interesting plans.

We’ve got positive news in Elgin as a building warrant has been approved for the fit-out of the town’s Poundland store.

Fresh drawing impressions emerge as proposals are lodged for first phase of a low-carbon Dallas Dhu housing development.

And the transformation of the former Portgordon library takes a step forward.

But first, we look at the cost of expansion plans for Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre.

SUBMITTED: Price tag revealed for Benriach Distillery expansion plans

Benriach Distillery. Image: Google Maps

In June, we revealed Brown-Forman Corporation’s plans to expand their visitor centre at Benriach Distillery near Elgin.

In 2021, they opened up their first ever visitor centre inside an old brewer’s cottage.

It includes a bar, tasting lounge and retail space.

Benriach Distillery’s current visitor centre.

The Kentucky-based drinks giant is looking to build an extension to the visitor centre.

It will contain two tasting roomsthat can be used as a hub for training sessions and seminars with 20 more seats.

Bosses say the flexibility of the spaces are designed to accommodate a variety of events and ‘enhance overall visitor engagement’.

Benriach Distillery.

The facility will also include a new welcome area, reception, shop and updated toilet facilities.

This new visitor centre will aim to host tours of between 8 to 12 people at
alternating times throughout the day.

Drawing impression of Benriach Distillery extension.  Image: Loader Monteith Architects
Another drawing impression. Image: Loader Monteith Architects

Now papers reveal the development could cost around £2,700,000, and the work also includes landscaping works and a new road junction from a public road.

Distillery bosses are still awaiting planning permission.

APPROVED: Latest on Elgin Poundland

The Poundland building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In April, we gained exclusive access to have a look around the Elgin Poundland building.

The store will be on the ground floor and four flats will take up the upper two storeys.

Around four months ago, Planning Ahead revealed work to fit out the shop will cost around £560,000.

The project has faced many challenges including a major fire and the Covid pandemic.

Our exclusive look inside Elgin Poundland. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

In early August, North Street was reopened to traffic after being closed for six years to allow construction firm Morgan Sindall to safely reconstruct the Poundland building.

Now a building warrant has been approved to fit out the shop.

The discount retailer is hoping to open later this year.

Since early August, North Street has been opened for traffic once again. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The iconic building stands out in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

In the meantime, Poundland has a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour from earlier this year:

SUBMITTED: Dallas Dhu first phase

Dallas Dhu Masterplan Aerial view.
Dallas Dhu is intended to be a new community to the south of Forres. Image: Moray Council

Edinburgh-based Fraser/Livingstone has submitted plans for the first phase of the Dallas Dhu housing development.

On the site near Forres, the initial stage will include 24 homes, accommodation for 40 students and space for people to custom-build their own housing.

The new homes will be made from sustainable local materials and powered by renewable energy.

The housing project is a partnership between Moray Council, Altyre Estate, Grampian Housing Association and the Digital Health and Care Innovation Centre

Links to Moray Growth Deal

It is part of the Moray Growth Deal’s £7.5m housing mix delivery project which aims to deliver 300 new affordable homes across the region.

The Scottish Government has provided £5m to the scheme, which will also include developments in Elgin, Speyside and Buckie, with Moray Council providing £2.5m.

Affordable homes drawn.
The student accommodation.
Drawing impression of a four bedroom affordable home.

APPROVED: Transformation of Portgordon library

The Lampie Hoose.

In July, we revealed the transformation of a former public library into a hairdressers was being proposed.

This change of use is planned at The Lampie Hoose at 1 Gordon Square in Portgordon.

Colin Stewart wanted to breathe new life into the property with no alterations to the building.

Inside the building.

Pre-Covid, the space was used for local groups to meet.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £1,500 transformation.

However, work can’t start yet as planning permission is still to come.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

