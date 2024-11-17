Teen stabbed during altercation on Elgin High Street

A teenager was stabbed during an altercation on Elgin High Street last night.

The 15-year-old victim was hospitalised following the attack at around 7pm on Saturday.

He has since been released from hospital.

According to an eyewitness, several stances at the nearby bus station were cordoned off by police while officers patrolled the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Saturday, 16 November, 2024, we received a report that a 15-year-old boy had been seriously assaulted on High Street, Elgin.

“He attended at Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment and was later released.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

Anti-social behaviour is ongoing problem in Elgin town centre

Anti-social behaviour has been an ongoing issue in the area.

The number of police incidents at Elgin bus station has trebled in just three years with the community left in shock following the death of Stagecoach driver Keith Rollinson.

The 58-year-old died in hospital after a 15-year-old boy attacked him during a horrifying drunken assault.

The now-16-year-old pled guilty and admitted killing the dad-of-two at the High Court in Edinburgh last month.