Poundstretcher break their silence after almost a year since news of a planned Elgin return

Poundstretcher has confirmed they still plan to open a new Elgin store.

The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx.

However, they shut their doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last February, we revealed the firm wanted to move into a unit at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road, which was previously home to the Anytime Fitness gym.

The gym shut down suddenly in 2021 leaving the town without a 24 hour gym before the arrival of PureGym.

In April, a building warrant was approved for £100k worth of work to transform the former gym into a new store.

What is happening about Poundstretcher’s planned Elgin return?

Poundstretcher previously was “excited” about opening in the Elgin Retail Park which already boasts the likes of PureGym, Home Bargains and Matalan.

However, no work has been carried out on the unit.

A spokesman has revealed the company still plan to comeback to Elgin.

However it will not be at Unit 4 at the Elgin Retail Park.

Search to find home for new store

The retailer is on the hunt to find a new home.

It comes as soon to be homeless St Giles businesses try to relocate to remain in Elgin with the shopping centre set to shut down.

He said: “Poundstretcher is still planning to return to Elgin.

“Unfortunately, the store on the Elgin Retail Park wasn’t suitable for our needs.

“We are currently identifying alternative units in Elgin that are more suitable, and we hope to make an announcement soon.”

The Press and Journal’s high street tracker shows all the empty and filled units across Elgin’s main shopping streets.

