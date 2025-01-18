Poundstretcher break their silence after almost a year since news of a planned Elgin return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poundstretcher break their silence after almost a year since news of a planned Elgin return

Last year, we exclusively how Poundstretcher planned to return to the town.

By Sean McAngus
Poundstretcher had previously eyed up a unit which used to be home to Anytime Fitness for their new home.
Poundstretcher has confirmed they still plan to open a new Elgin store.

The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx.

However, they shut their doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poundstretcher Elgin.
Elgin’s Poundstretcher closed in 2020 on Thunderton Place.

Last February, we revealed the firm wanted to move into a unit at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road, which was previously home to the Anytime Fitness gym.

The gym shut down suddenly in 2021 leaving the town without a 24 hour gym before the arrival of PureGym.

In April, a building warrant was approved for £100k worth of work to transform the former gym into a new store.

To go with story by David Walker. Anytime Fitness shuts? Picture shows; Anytime Fitness. Elgin. David Walker/DCT Media Date; 13/04/2021

What is happening about Poundstretcher’s planned Elgin return?

Poundstretcher previously was “excited” about opening in the Elgin Retail Park which already boasts the likes of PureGym, Home Bargains and Matalan.

However, no work has been carried out on the unit.

A spokesman has revealed the company still plan to comeback to Elgin.

However it will not be at Unit 4 at the Elgin Retail Park.

Search to find home for new store

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The retailer is on the hunt to find a new home.

It comes as soon to be homeless St Giles businesses try to relocate to remain in Elgin with the shopping centre set to shut down.

He said: “Poundstretcher is still planning to return to Elgin.

“Unfortunately, the store on the Elgin Retail Park wasn’t suitable for our needs.

“We are currently identifying alternative units in Elgin that are more suitable, and we hope to make an announcement soon.”

The Press and Journal’s high street tracker shows all the empty and filled units across Elgin’s main shopping streets.

