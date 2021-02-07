Sunday, February 7th 2021 Show Links
One charged after Buckie drugs find

by David Mackay
February 7, 2021, 3:56 pm Updated: February 7, 2021, 3:59 pm
A woman has been charged by police after nearly £5,000 worth of illegal drugs were found in Buckie.

Officers searched a property in the Moray town on Thursday, January 21 after receiving intelligence about alleged offences.

Today police confirmed a 20-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the find.

Class A and class B drugs with an estimated value of £4,800 were found.

The woman is due to appear in court later this month in connection with alleged offences.

Constable Harry Bruce, from Buckie’s community policing team, said: “This was an intelligence-led operation, and we continue to rely on the local community providing us with information and their concerns.”

