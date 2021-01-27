Donation helps Moray Food Plus continue to help vulnerable after break-in

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray charity supporting vulnerable people through the coronavirus has received a £4,000 donation after being targeted by thieves last month.

Elgin-based Moray Food Plus was broken into in December with thieves taking supplies and more than £100 in cash.

The group has now received a funding boost from the AzkoNobel True Colours Community Fund after being nominated by local Dulux staff.

Gillian Pirie, volunteer development officer at Moray Food Plus, said: “It came as a complete shock to receive such a generous donation from AkzoNobel.

“This phenomenal amount has allowed us to continue to support the local community during these difficult times.”

Between April and the end of December, Moray Food Plus supported 5,593 people across the region as well as running public community food larders.