A Moray manufacturing firm has been ordered to make safety improvements after inspectors found workers were being exposed to hazardous substances which can cause asthma.

Hendry Hydraulics has been served with an improvement notice after inspectors identified areas of concern at the factory.

Yesterday the Elgin-based firm said it was complying with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) requirements and was making the necessary changes.

The notice served against Hendry Hydraulics identified risks of falls from height in the Pinefield Industrial Estate site as well as exposure to hazardous substances.

It states: “You (Hendry Hydraulics) are failing to plan, supervise and control work at height in the saw shed.

“Employees are at risk of falling approximately 2-3m from racking when loading and unloading material as they are required to climb the racking and stand on the uneven materials on the racking.

“No measures are in place to prevent them falling or protect them should they fall.”

It adds: “You are failing to reduce your employees’ exposure to metal working fluids, a substance hazardous to health which can cause asthma, in that you have not provided local exhaust ventilation to machines.”

The notice also says that the firm has not implemented a system to properly maintain forklift trucks in line with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Information on the HSE website lists the case with Hendry Hydraulics, which involves potential breaches of the Health and Safety At Work Act and control of hazardous substances legislation, as “ongoing”.

The Perimeter Road firm was served with a separate notices in July 2017 and August 2018, both featuring concerns related to exposing employees to hazardous substances.

However, improvements were made to satisfy the HSE’s requirements by September 2017 and October 2018.

Hendry Hydraulics was formed in 1964, initially supplying the agricultural industry with telescopic cylinders.

The family-run firm has now grown and focuses on hydraulic cylinder development while supplying companies across the world.

In January 2004 it opened a new manufacturing unit in Ashington in the north of England.