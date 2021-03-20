Sunday, March 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Moray / Elgin

Dr Gray’s Hospital: Scottish Conservatives make manifesto pledge to restore maternity services

by David Mackay
March 20, 2021, 7:18 am
© Jason Hedges / DCT MediaDr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

The Scottish Conservatives have made the restoration of maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital a manifesto pledge.

Nearly three quarters of 2020 Moray births were transferred to Aberdeen or Inverness amid a temporary downgrade that has lasted nearly three years.

Both the Scottish Government and NHS Grampian have already publicly committed to a restoration of a consultant-led model for the Elgin unit.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Now the Conservatives have made the Dr Gray’s maternity issue a manifesto commitment for the Scottish Parliament elections in May.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross said: “Campaigners in Moray are rightly concerned that the temporary reduction in service at Dr Gray’s has already lasted three years and could become permanent.

“That’s why the Scottish Conservatives will state very clearly in our election manifesto, that we will restore the consultant-led service at Dr Gray’s.

“It will be a clear, unambiguous commitment, to reinstate the service that is so badly needed here by mums to be and families who have suffered as a result of the downgrading almost three years ago.”

Dr Gray’s Hospital: Health campaigners encouraged by ‘positive’ talks about restoration of consultant maternity services

SNP Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has held talks recently with Health Secretary Jeane Freeman about the issue.

Mr Lochhead called for “more urgency” to develop a plan to restore Dr Gray’s to full strength once again.

NHS Grampian expects work on the issue to resume again in spring, providing coronavirus pressures ease, with potential options ready for the summer.