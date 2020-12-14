Hidden graphic competition in Peterhead to support local businesses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A competition to locate images of seafood inspired Christmas graphics is underway in a north-east town.

The Peterhead Christmas Town Trawl has been launched in an effort to support local shops over the festive season.

Those interested are asked to find 30 images located in shop and business windows across the town centre.

Each graphic has a QR code which can be scanned to enter the competition and participants are required to provide their email to enter the competition.

Each graphic can only be scanned once per person and there may also be a joke, a fact or a recipe or two.

Manager of Rediscover Peterhead, Leslie Forsyth said this is a “great chance to have some fun, maybe win a prize, and support town centre businesses”.

He said: “Shopping local makes a real difference at Christmas. Spending £40 on a Christmas tree from a local florist means that up £15 stays in the local area.

“Spend £50 on children’s toys in a local shop, and £19 stays local. This helps all of us, not just local businesses.”

The competition ends on Monday 4 January and prize winners will be notified by e-mail on January 8.

More information about the competition can be found on the Rediscover Peterhead Limited Facebook page.