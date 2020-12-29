Work on Broch memorial garden to Thomas Glover to cost £80k and begin next year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work to create a new memorial garden to one of Fraserburgh’s famous sons is due to get underway next year at a cost of around £80,000.

North-east industrialist Thomas Blake Glover is being celebrated with a memorial garden in his home town more than a century after his death.

Plans for a garden in honour of the ‘Scottish Samurai’ on the site of his old birthplace in Commerce Street were approved in October.

Glover was born in the town and went on to become key figure in the industrialisation of Japan, helping found the ship-building firm that became Mitsubishi.

His home no longer exists and the space at 15–17 Commerce Street has lain vacant since the 1940s.

It is expected to cost around £80,000 and take 18 months to transform that site into a dedicated Japanese-themed courtyard telling the story of Glover’s life.

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking a contractor to carry out the creation of the garden at the spot which will be known as Glover Birthplace.

“The contract requirement is the site preparation and construction of a high quality garden which will be of local historical interest and also function as a tourist destination,” it wrote on the Public Contracts Scotland portal.

“The work comprises of preparation of a cleared demolition site, including locating and making safe as per the design, any onsite services.

“The construction consists of site preparation and implementation of features of hard landscaping including paving, walling and associated railings and gates.”

It adds that art work, a statue and bespoke memorial benches will be added afterwards.