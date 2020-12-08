Obituary: Farming world loses a loyal servant following death of Gavin Elrick

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Robert ‘Gavin’ Elrick was a passionate voice for farming and the environment throughout the north east and further afield.

The former King Edward Primary and Turrif Academy pupil dedicated most of his working life to agriculture.

The father-of-three, of King Edward, who has died aged 59 at his family home at Mains of Blackton Farm, began his studies at the North of Scotland College of Agriculture.

He went on to obtain a degree from the Open University in 1984 and a post graduate diploma in Agri Business Management in 2006.

In the 1980s he worked and travelled through New Zealand and Australia gaining experience of different farming practices along the way.

Returning home, he took up a soils and drainage technician post with the North of Scotland College of Agriculture – so beginning a life-long career with the college that saw him design golf courses in Majorca, Germany and the UK, assess Croatia’s land classification system for the European Union and form part of the team which designed a pedal car for the 24-hour marathon at Aberdeen beach.

Most recently he was senior environmental consultant with SAC Consulting, having spent his entire career with the agricultural college.

Aside from his work, his other passion was his family.

He met his wife Carol in Cullen in 1979 and they married in 1985.

After Mr Elrick’s parents retired, the pair took over the 120-acre family farm at Mains of Blackton and three children followed – Lauren in 1993, Nathan in 1995 and Ellis in 1998.

Mr Elrick was passionate about aiding soil fertility and encouraging a diverse bird life back to the farm in recent years.

Mrs Elrick said: “Due to the variety of his job, Gavin has unknowingly helped to improve the lives of so many others.

“He has touched the lives of so many, in so many little and not so little ways.

“To us he will be irreplaceable.”

Mr Elrick also enjoyed spectating at Formula One races abroad and spent family holidays inspecting local agriculture, most recently in the Netherlands on visits to family.

He had looked forward to a retirement filled with class car renovations and wood working.

Mr Elrick was a former chairman of King Edward Hall, a church elder, a Turrif Rotarian and a long-serving member of the Turriff Show committee.

Turriff Show secretary Helen Paterson said: “Gavin was a much respected and invaluable committee and attending member for many years spending many hours before the show updating and printing out the show field maps.

“He will be very sorely missed by the committee.”

Mr Elrick is also survived by sister Shona, who lives in London with her husband and daughter.