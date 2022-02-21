New support announced to help students facing financial hardship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has announced more financial support to help Scottish students as the cost of living continues to rise.

Students facing financial hardship will be able to apply for funding, which will help with heating and other household costs.

More than £5 million will be distributed to students across Scotland, which is part of a larger £37 million worth of funding since June 2021.

The Scottish Funding Council notified higher institutions that funding, through student support funds, would be given out throughout the next academic year.

Higher and Further Education Minister Jamie Hepburn has reached out to colleges and universities to encourage students who require additional funding to apply.

The cost of living in the UK has risen due to an increased demand for goods and products as countries reopen post-pandemic.

Reopening the economy and stopping government support for businesses has caused prices to rise.

External factors such as global tensions in Eastern Europe has also led to food and fuel prices nearing an all-time high.

Students are also facing the “living squeeze” as they transition back to in-person learning.

Cost of living support for student facing financial hardship.

Last year, the Universities and Colleges Admission Service revealed the number of Scottish applicants from the most deprived areas applying to higher education increased by 11%.

This means that more students from poorer backgrounds are facing the financial hardship through being a student in 2022.

The government announced a £350 loan for the next academic year in higher education to further support students.

It will allow the most disadvantaged students to access up to £8,100 worth of funding through a combination of bursaries and loans.

There will be a new 12 monthly payment option for higher education students receiving the Care Experienced Bursary.

The payment plan would allow students to access funding through the summer months between academic years.

Mr Hepburn said: “Many students are facing higher energy bills and increased financial hardship as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“I have written to university and college principals asking them to ensure that discretionary funds remain accessible for students most in need and that in distributing funds, they should take account of the impact rising energy prices will be having on students, particularly those in private rented accommodation.

“I have also asked them to add students facing rising energy bills to the priority groups so they can access the funds.

“Students can also apply for support through the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which is distributed through third sector organisations.”