Covid numbers decline slightly – as Scotland reports 6,700 positive tests

Scotland has reported 6,678 new cases of Covid – a slight decline from the 7,315 new cases reported yesterday.

In the last 24 hours, the Scottish Government’s daily figures show there have been 33 new reported deaths of people who had tested positively in the last 28 days.

Of all the new cases, 10.9% were reinfections of Covid.

How many people are in hospital?

Overall there are 2,306 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Scotland’s hospitals have 27 people in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19. Six people were admitted to ICU.

Regional breakdown

The Western Isles are continuing to struggle with Covid case rates, saying the surgical ward was to remain closed.

It has 57 new cases, which takes it to 418 cases over the last seven days. That means over the last seven days it is showing the highest case rate per head of population in Scotland. 15 people are in hospital with Covid.

NHS Grampian has 628 new cases, and 4,518 in the last seven days. 167 people are in hospital.

There are 407 new cases in the NHS Highland area, that includes Argyll and Bute, over the last seven days it has seen 2,971 cases. 129 people are in hospital.

In Shetland there are 60 new cases, and over the last seven days it has seen 279 cases. It is the second highest case rate over the last seven days in Scotland.

Orkney has 18 new cases of Covid, and over the last seven days 125 cases, making it the lowest area over head of population in the last seven days.

Vaccination numbers continue to increase

4,367,783 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,096,768 have received their second dose, and have 3,457,079 received a third dose or booster.