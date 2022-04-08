35 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours in Scotland as cases continue to fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

35 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours in Scotland as cases continue to fall

By Louise Glen
April 8, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 3:22 pm
Covid daily rates continue to fall.
Covid daily rates continue to fall.

Scottish Government figures show that 35 people have died in the last 24 hours from Covid.

That is a rise of two people from the day before – and takes the weekly figure to 123 deaths.

In the NHS Grampian area 10 people have lost their lives in the last seven days, with two deaths in the last 24 hours. In NHS Highland one life has been lost in the last 24 hours, with 1o people in the last week.

In the last week there has been one death, due to Covid, in the Western Isles, and one death in Orkney.

How many new Covid cases are there in Scotland?

In the last 24 hours there have been 6,215 new cases of Covid-19 reported, government figures reveal.

During the week ending today, April 8, 43,035 new cases of Covid have been reported.

Of these cases, the number of reinfections continues to rise. Yesterday the reinfection rate was 10.9%, today it is 11%.

The majority of people tested positively through a lateral flow test.

In NHS Grampian there are 589 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are 356 new cases in NHS Highland. 14 new cases have been detected in Orkney. 65 new cases have been detected in the Western Isles. There are 69 new cases in Shetland.

The Western Isles has the highest case rate per head of population, closely followed by the NHS Shetland area.

How many people are in hospital?

2,252 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19; of these, 23 were in intensive care.

Six further Covid-19 patients have been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

Regionally that breaks down to 161 people in hospital in NHS Grampian, 110 people in the NHS Highland area, and 15 people in hospital in the Western Isles. There are no figures for Orkney and Shetland.

Vaccination programme is continuing

As of 7.30am this morning: 4,369,103 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,097,075 have received their second dose and 3,457,690 have received a third dose or booster.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal