35 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours in Scotland as cases continue to fall

Scottish Government figures show that 35 people have died in the last 24 hours from Covid.

That is a rise of two people from the day before – and takes the weekly figure to 123 deaths.

In the NHS Grampian area 10 people have lost their lives in the last seven days, with two deaths in the last 24 hours. In NHS Highland one life has been lost in the last 24 hours, with 1o people in the last week.

In the last week there has been one death, due to Covid, in the Western Isles, and one death in Orkney.

How many new Covid cases are there in Scotland?

In the last 24 hours there have been 6,215 new cases of Covid-19 reported, government figures reveal.

During the week ending today, April 8, 43,035 new cases of Covid have been reported.

Of these cases, the number of reinfections continues to rise. Yesterday the reinfection rate was 10.9%, today it is 11%.

The majority of people tested positively through a lateral flow test.

In NHS Grampian there are 589 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are 356 new cases in NHS Highland. 14 new cases have been detected in Orkney. 65 new cases have been detected in the Western Isles. There are 69 new cases in Shetland.

The Western Isles has the highest case rate per head of population, closely followed by the NHS Shetland area.

How many people are in hospital?

2,252 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19; of these, 23 were in intensive care.

Six further Covid-19 patients have been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

Regionally that breaks down to 161 people in hospital in NHS Grampian, 110 people in the NHS Highland area, and 15 people in hospital in the Western Isles. There are no figures for Orkney and Shetland.

Vaccination programme is continuing

As of 7.30am this morning: 4,369,103 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,097,075 have received their second dose and 3,457,690 have received a third dose or booster.