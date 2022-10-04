All you need to know about what’s happening at this year’s Royal National Mod in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

All you need to know about what’s happening at this year’s Royal National Mod in Perth

By Michelle Henderson
October 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 6:58 pm
People of all ages will battle it out in a host of competitions following in the footsteps of previous competitors such as Amy NicAoidh of Harris who took first place in the qualifying section for the Traditional Gold Medal in Inverness last year. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
People of all ages will battle it out in a host of competitions following in the footsteps of previous competitors such as Amy NicAoidh of Harris who took first place in the qualifying section for the Traditional Gold Medal in Inverness last year. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The countdown to the 2022 Royal National Mod in Perth is officially under way.

In just 10 days time, the event will return to the city for a jam-packed week of competitions and entertainment, celebrating the best of Gaelic culture.

The nine-day festival, taking place from Friday October 14 until Saturday October 22, was last held in the city in 2004 and attracted thousands of participants and spectators to the area.

It follows the success of the Royal National Mod in Inverness last year.

This year, about 1,500 musicians and participants are expected to take to the stage at more than 10 local venues across the city.

With final preparations well under way, we’ve put together a list of the various things you can expect to see during the nine-day event.

Torchlight procession

The start of the 2022 Royal National Mod will be marked with a traditional torchlight procession through the streets of Perth.

The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and District Pipe Band will lead the parade down the High Street under the light of around 60 flaming torches.

The Mod will commence with a torchlight procession through the streets of Perth, similar to one previously held in Fort William in 2017. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The spectacle has been absent from the Royal National Mod for several years.

Fort William hosted the last torchlight procession to celebrate the start of the event in 2017.

Crowds are expected to gather on the streets of Perth next Friday to celebrate the return of the annual display.

Opening concert

The torchlight procession will be followed by a star-studded concert at Perth Concert Hall.

Organisers An Comunn Gaidhealach say it promises to be an enthralling night of music, dancing and singing.

Former Perth provost Denis Malloy received the Mod flag from councillor Bet McAllister alongside officials from both councils and Mod organisers at the end of the 2021 event in Inverness. Image by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Singers Mairi MacInnes, Arthur Cormack, Ceitlin Lilidh and Darren MacLean will take to the stage, alongside an all-star band led by Gary Innes and Ewen Henderson of the hugely popular folk-group Mànran.

Jam-packed week of competitions

Over the course of the nine-day festival, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Competitions will commence next Saturday, with participants, ranging in age from under 13s to 19-year-olds, set to battle it out.

All contests will be halted on Sunday October 16 before recommencing from the Monday for five days.

Scores of participants will showcase a range of skills and abilities before a panel of judges in an effort to take home first place.

Mod Celtic Praise

On the Sunday evening, an informal evening of Celtic Praise with renowned Gaelic singer-songwriter Norrie “Tago” MacIver will be held at St Matthew’s Church Sanctuary.

Local Gaelic choirs will perform, as well as soloist Anne Bennett, on what is sure to be an evening of beautiful, gentle music in a stunning setting – a feast for the eyes and ears.

Events will be held at more than 10 venues across the city including Perth Concert Hall (pictured). Image by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Mod shinty and football cups

As some of the Mod’s youngest participants take part in the first day of competitions, players will take to the pitch for the annual football and Shinty matches on Saturday October 15.

Tayforth and Aberdour Shinty Clubs will battle for the men’s Aviemore Trophy and the women’s LearnGaelic.Scot.

Meanwhile, the Mod Football Cup promises to be an exciting spectacle, as Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts AFC go head-to-head with Glasgow Island AFC as they compete for the coveted trophy.

Perth Museum and Art Gallery Behind the Scene Tour

The Perth Museum and Art Gallery behind the scenes tour will take place three times throughout the course of the festival, on Tuesday October 18, Thursday 20 and Friday 21.

Visitors will be taken on a rare, behind the scenes journey through the beautiful collections store at Perth Museum and Art Gallery and given a chance to explore, ask questions and be inspired by the abundance of creativity and culture.

Massed Choir finale

Perth will be brought to life by the sound of music on Saturday October 22 as the Royal National Mod draws to a close.

The 2022 Mod in Perth will draw to a close with a massed choir event at Perth Concert Hall; similar to one held in Inverness last year whereby Kirsteen Menzies of the Dingwall Gaelic Choir led the choirs in a tribute to her late father, Hamish. Image by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Choirs from across the country will march down the city’s High Street before congregating at Perth Concert Hall for one last singalong; bringing a vibrant end to the popular Gaelic festival.

Mod Grand Finale

In a final and fitting end to Gaeldom’s signature cultural and musical event, one of Scotland’s biggest traditional bands, Trail West, will put on a stellar performance at Perth Concert Hall for the Mod’s Grand Finale.

Hailing from the West Coast, the band are heading east for an unmissable night of Gaelic music and dancing, showcasing their undeniable talent for giving traditional Scottish music a contemporary sound with their eclectic mix of electric guitar, vocals, accordion, Scottish whistle and pipes.

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks