All you need to know about the train strikes this weekend

ScotRail is warning travellers of widespread disruption this weekend due to planned strikes from workers.

After union members rejected ScotRail’s latest improved pay offer, the rail company has confirmed very few services will be running this weekend.

Network Rail staff from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will be striking on Saturday affecting ScotRail services.

On Monday, ScotRail staff will also be striking for 24 hours – causing most services to grind to a halt.

It is expected this will affect journeys over the whole weekend and into the middle of next week.

Who is striking and why?

Saturday, October 8

Network Rail’s RMT members are striking on Saturday across the UK due to a pay dispute with Network Rail and other train operating companies.

This has been ongoing since July this year and has caused widespread disruption throughout the UK.

Those due to take part this weekend operate “safety-critical roles” such as Network Rail Scotland signallers and maintenance staff.

Due to this, it will not be possible for ScotRail to run the majority of services on the day.

Monday, October 10

Refusing ScotRail’s latest improved pay offer on Thursday, RMT also announced that ScotRail’s general grade members will be taking industrial action on Monday.

Those striking include trade union members in roles such as conductors, ticket examiners, hospitality, station staff and engineering depot staff.

A large proportion of the train company’s employees are members of the union meaning very few services will be able to run.

How will the strikes affect you?

What the strike action by RMT members at ScotRail on Monday, 10 October means for you. pic.twitter.com/KlaGPhs4qq — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 6, 2022

On Saturday and Monday, ScotRail has said they will be running a “very limited” service.

The few trains running on those days will only be operating in the central belt of Scotland with no other signal boxes opened.

This means no ScotRail services will be run on those days in the north or north-east.

On Saturday, 12 services will be operating one or two times an hour mainly from Glasgow or Edinburgh. On Monday, this is reduced to just three.

Even on these services, passengers are being asked to only travel if they really need to.

On Saturday, Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central will close much earlier than normal and services will start later than usual on Sunday.

‘Severely impact customers’ and cost staff lost wages

It is expected other services on Friday and Sunday will also be disrupted. ScotRail say this is due to signal boxes across the country opening at different times throughout the days.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said they were “disappointed” the dispute had reached this outcome.

“This strike action does nothing for the railway’s recovery at this fragile time,” he said. “It will severely impact our customers and it will also cost our staff through lost wages.

“Due to the large number of ScotRail staff who are members of the RMT, ScotRail customers should expect significant disruption to services on Monday, October 10, as we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on Monday.

“We remain open to resolving this dispute.”

From October 14, again some journeys will be affected as RMT members will take part in an overtime and rest day working ban as part of action.

This disruption will continue to affect services until the pay dispute is resolved.