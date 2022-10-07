All you need to know about the train strikes this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

All you need to know about the train strikes this weekend

By Lottie Hood
October 7, 2022, 8:41 am Updated: October 7, 2022, 3:01 pm
Strike action from RMT union members are expected to shut down most of ScotRail's services this weekend.
Strike action from RMT union members are expected to shut down most of ScotRail's services this weekend.

ScotRail is warning travellers of widespread disruption this weekend due to planned strikes from workers.

After union members rejected ScotRail’s latest improved pay offer, the rail company has confirmed very few services will be running this weekend.

Network Rail staff from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will be striking on Saturday affecting ScotRail services.

On Monday, ScotRail staff will also be striking for 24 hours – causing most services to grind to a halt.

It is expected this will affect journeys over the whole weekend and into the middle of next week.

Who is striking and why?

ScotRail general grade staff such as conductors and station staff are striking on Monday, October 10.

Saturday, October 8

Network Rail’s RMT members are striking on Saturday across the UK due to a pay dispute with Network Rail and other train operating companies.

This has been ongoing since July this year and has caused widespread disruption throughout the UK.

Those due to take part this weekend operate “safety-critical roles” such as Network Rail Scotland signallers and maintenance staff.

Due to this, it will not be possible for ScotRail to run the majority of services on the day.

Monday, October 10 

Refusing ScotRail’s latest improved pay offer on Thursday, RMT also announced that ScotRail’s general grade members will be taking industrial action on Monday.

Those striking include trade union members in roles such as conductors, ticket examiners, hospitality, station staff and engineering depot staff.

A large proportion of the train company’s employees are members of the union meaning very few services will be able to run.

How will the strikes affect you?

On Saturday and Monday, ScotRail has said they will be running a “very limited” service.

The few trains running on those days will only be operating in the central belt of Scotland with no other signal boxes opened.

This means no ScotRail services will be run on those days in the north or north-east.

On Saturday, 12 services will be operating one or two times an hour mainly from Glasgow or Edinburgh. On Monday, this is reduced to just three.

Even on these services, passengers are being asked to only travel if they really need to.

On Saturday, Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central will close much earlier than normal and services will start later than usual on Sunday.

‘Severely impact customers’ and cost staff lost wages

ScotRail services will continue to be disrupted until the pay dispute is resolved.

It is expected other services on Friday and Sunday will also be disrupted. ScotRail say this is due to signal boxes across the country opening at different times throughout the days.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said they were “disappointed” the dispute had reached this outcome.

“This strike action does nothing for the railway’s recovery at this fragile time,” he said. “It will severely impact our customers and it will also cost our staff through lost wages.

“Due to the large number of ScotRail staff who are members of the RMT, ScotRail customers should expect significant disruption to services on Monday, October 10, as we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on Monday.

“We remain open to resolving this dispute.”

From October 14, again some journeys will be affected as RMT members will take part in an overtime and rest day working ban as part of action.

This disruption will continue to affect services until the pay dispute is resolved.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
Two arrests made over Glasgow man’s death
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)
Man remembered for scoring one of the fastest goals in football dies in crash
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal after driver dies in crash
Majid Haq said he feels optimism (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Majid Haq feeling ‘rare optimism’ about future of Scottish cricket
Celtic’s Frank McGarvey has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his sons (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic legend Frank McGarvey has cancer, says family
The Liver Building in Liverpool , as BBC’s The One Show has announced that Liverpool will be the host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Gutted for Glasgow’ – Scotland responds to Liverpool’s Eurovision host win
Figures show nine incidents of abuse or assault of shop workers are reported to the police in Scotland every day (PA)
Nine incidents of abuse towards shop workers reported every day, report shows
Latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s Covid infection levels no longer highest in UK, figures suggest
Police are reappealing for information on the murder of Darren Birt in 2002 (Police Scotland/PA)
Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder
Two people died in the collision (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two killed in A9 crash

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…
Emmeline McCracken holding her violin next to fellow music therapist Nadine Allan who is holding the end of her guitar
'Words aren't necessary': The Aberdeen music therapists are helping nonverbal clients find their voice
Wendy Harley, education team leader at HMP Grampian.
'Success stories come in all shapes and sizes': Taking on teaching in HMP Grampian
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
"We were miles off it" - Cove boss Jim McIntyre following loss at Raith
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan

Editor's Picks