Home News Transport

Third rail strike confirmed for October with ScotRail workers voting for action in pay row

By Alan Jones
September 23, 2022, 6:01 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 6:03 pm
Scotrail sunday timetable
ScotRail workers have voted to join other RMT members in industrial action. Photo: DC Thomson

A leading rail union has announced a strike in Scotland amid worsening disputes in the industry.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at ScotRail will walk out on October 10 in a dispute over pay.

The union said its members had been offered a 5% pay rise, describing it as a real terms wage cut because of the soaring rate of inflation.

Rail unions are staging a series of strikes in early October over pay, jobs and conditions which will cripple services across the UK.

Disruption is already expected across the ScotRail network on October 1 an 8 when Network Rail workers go on strike.

Previous walkouts from Network Rail have led to all trains in Aberdeen and Inverness and north of the central belt being cancelled.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ScotRail knows this offer is not good enough and needs to take into account the escalating cost-of-living crisis.

“Our members refuse to be made poorer and will exercise their industrial strength to let ScotRail know that they will not rest until they are paid what they deserve.”

ScotRail disruption is planned across several days in October. Photo by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “ScotRail has today been notified by the RMT that its members will hold ScotRail strike action on Monday October 10.

“This will have significant consequences for the service we are able to offer our customers.

“We will update our customers in the coming days on the full extent of the impact of industrial action.”

ScotRail workers have voted to join other RMT members in industrial action. Photo: DC Thomson
