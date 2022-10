Royal National Mod: Tuesday results

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Youngsters showcased their Gaelic talents in singing, poetry, storytelling and choir at the Royal National Mod today.

After the success of this year’s event so far, which started on Friday, young performers took to stages across Perth for the third day of competitions on Tuesday.

Gaelic singers, choirs and reciters aged 18 and under competed for their chance to bring home a prize.

Over the course of the festival, organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Full list of Tuesday’s winners

Choral Unison Open 13-18

1. Sir E Scott School

Port-à-Beul Choral Open 13-18

1. Sir E Scott School

Choral Harmony Open 13-18

1. Sir E Scott School

Solo Traditional Singing Fluent Boys 16-18

1. Andrew Uisdean Cumminach, Ghairloch High School

2. Alec MacDonald, Glasgow Gaelic School

Solo Traditional Singing Fluent Girls 16-18

1. Ellie-Kate Johnson, Sir E Scott School

2. Laura Robertson, Fort William

3. Johanna Maciver Macleod, Greenfaulds High School &

Iris O’Connell, Glasgow Gaelic School

Choral Unison Fluent Under 13

1. Youth Choir

2. Sir E Scott School

3. Mule Young Choir

Puirt-à-Beul Fluent Choral Under 13

1. Sir E Scott School

2. Youth Choir

3. Choir Og Muile & Choir Og Condobhrait Primary School

Choral Harmony Fluent Under 13

1. Sir E Scott School

Solo Traditional Singing Boys Under 13

1. Finlay Macmillan, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

2. George Murdagh Finlay MacLean, South Lanarkshire

3. Jonathan MacDonald, Staffan Primary School

Duet Singing Open Mixed

1. Hannah Russell & Leo Swallow, Ardrey

2. Maeve Macdonald & Eilidh Thoms, Glasgow Gaelic School

Solo Traditional Singing Fluent Girls Under 11

1. Fiona McGill, Newton Primary School

2. Katie Bonniwell, Craigfield Primary School

3. Tess Fleming, Glendale Gaelic Primary School

Presenting a Psalm Open Under 13

1. Jonathan MacDonald, Skye

Malcolm Alasdair Munro, Isle of Skye

Solo Singing Open Girls 16-18

1. Laura Robertson, Fort

2. Hannah Russell, Ardruy

3. Ellie-Kate Johnson, Sir E Scott School

Storytelling Open Mixed 13-18

1. Finlay MacLeay Morrison, Glasgow Gaelic School

2. Eve Fraser, Monifieth High

3. Lily Robertson, Oban High School

Solo Singing Fluent Boys 11-12

1. John MacLeod, Royal Inverness Academy

2. David Rodgers, Lochaber High School

Solo Singing Fluent Girls 11-12

1. Sophie Stewart, Dingwall Academy

2. Hannah Robertson, Royal Tain Academy

3. Flora Scott, Sir E Scott School

Solo Singing Fluent Girls P7

1. Millie Bonniwell, Craigfield Primary School

2. Aisling Flavin, Lochaber Gaelic Primary

3. Helen Morrison, Sir E Scott School

Solo Singing Fluent Boys P7

1. Malcolm Michael Morrison, Glasgow Gaelic School

2. James Hagerty, Condobrait Primary School

3. Seamus Alasdair Fletcher, Glasgow Gaelic School & Peter Mackinnon, Ath Broad Primary School

Solo Singing Fluent Boys P2

1. Orin Fleming, Glendale Gaelic Primary School

2. Alfie Bruce Stirton, Lochaber Gaelic Primary School

3. Keir Simpson, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

Storytelling Open Mixed 5-8

1. Magnus Montgomery, Bac School

2. Ainsley Gilmour, Knockna Craig Primary School

3. Muireann Beck, Mallaig Primary School

Storytelling Open Mixed 9-10

1. Jonathan MacDonald, Staffan Primary School

2. Elise MacDonald, Bac School

3. Annie MacDonald, The Work School

Storytelling Open Mixed 11-12

1. Finlay Montgomery, Nicholson School

2. Lilia MacDonald, Nicholson School

3. Hannah Robertson, Royal Tain Academy

Solo Singing Fluent Girls P6

1. Carys Rodgers, Lochaber Gaelic Primary

2. Seren Johnston, Bunison Primary School

3. Martha McDowall, Condobhrait Primary School

Solo Singing Fluent Boys P6

1. Finlay Macmillan, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

2. Jonathan Macdonald, Stafford Primary

3. Alasdair MacLeod, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

Solo Singing Fluent Girls P3

1. Erin Cait MacLeod, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

2. Alyth Macmillan, Inverness Gaelic Primary School

3. Hannah Mary McLean, South Lanarkshire