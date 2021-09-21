Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stagecoach: Perth bus giant may be acquired by rival National Express

By Rob McLaren
September 21, 2021, 10:16 am Updated: September 21, 2021, 6:38 pm
National Express has made an all share offer for Stagecoach
Stagecoach has confirmed takeover talks by rival National Express in a move that would bring together two of the UK’s biggest transport groups.

Under the terms of the possible all-share tie-up, National Express would own around 75% of the combined group and Stagecoach shareholders around 25%.

The deal would value Perth-based Stagecoach at £445 million.

It comes after both firms have been hit hard by the pandemic. Passenger numbers have fallen due to lockdowns, remote working and a switch away from public transport.

Potential merger benefits

The groups have outlined plans to slash costs as part of the potential merger.

National Express expects to find annual savings of at least £35m, with around 25% by the end of the first year.

If the talks lead to a deal, the combined group would see Stagecoach chairman Ray O’Toole become chairman.

National Express boss Ignacio Garat would be chief executive of the enlarged group.

Stagecoach is launching 46 new electric buses across Scotland.

National Express has bus and coach networks across the UK and Spain. It also runs school bus services in the US and a rail franchise in Germany.

But Stagecoach is UK-focused and Britain’s biggest bus and coach operator.

National Express said the deal would allow it to use Stagecoach’s depot network to run and maintain its coach operations.

It said it would allow it to expand its new growth initiatives – such as private coach hire, corporate shuttle and accessible transport – across Stagecoach’s UK operations.

Stagecoach and National Express merger history

The talks come after National Express rejected a £1.7 billion merger deal first mooted by Stagecoach in 2009.

This former attempt at a merger between the two would have seen Stagecoach own the majority of the combined group, with National Express left with up to 40%.

The two firms stressed that talks are ongoing and that there is no certainty a formal offer will be made.

Stagecoach chief executive Martin Griffiths.

National Express has until October 19 to make a firm offer or walk away, under City Takeover Panel rules.

Last week Stagecoach unveiled plans to invest more than £20 million in a new fleet of electric buses.

It also intends to create 80 jobs at a new customer contact centre in Perth, due to open in spring 2022.

Stagecoach was founded in 1980 by Sir Brian Souter and his sister, Dame Ann Gloag.

In the past decade it has invested more than £1bn in 7,000 new greener vehicles.

National Express ran Xplore Dundee until last December when it was sold to McGill’s Buses.

Shares in Stagecoach soared nearly 27% to 86.4p on news of the takeover talks, while National Express saw its stock surge more than 10% before easing off to close up around 7.6%  at 240.4p.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown, said the talks were a surprise.

She added: “The pandemic blew out the tyres of their business models. It’s been such a slow road back to health ever since.

“It comes as little surprise that rivals National Express and Stagecoach are now considering getting together to try and shoulder the recovery together.

“Consolidation in the hard-hit travel sector has been expected. It appears the bus coach and rail business is ripe for restructure.”

