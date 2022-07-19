Fuel prices on pumps should fall by £10 after barrel price fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Transport

Fuel prices on pumps should fall by £10 after barrel price fall

By Louise Glen
July 19, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 10:09 am
Fuel prices should fall.

Motorists should see fuel prices fall by £10 per tank due to a reduction in the wholesale barrel price.

The AA is predicting that filling up at the pumps could fall over the next two weeks.

But the reduction is contingent in the drop in the wholesale price being passed onto drivers.

Brent Crude oil is $102.3 per barrel today, in April it was around $125 per barrel.

The AA’s fuel price spokesman, Luke Bosdet, said: “Wholesale petrol’s trajectory, if sustained, would lead to savings of a tenner off a tank from the record highs, providing the fuel trade is prepared to pass them on.

“The problem is that, in many places, the price cuts are quite simply not happening despite more than six weeks of falling costs.”

‘Beautiful chance’

Speaking on Tuesday’s BBC Radio Scotland Good Morning Scotland programme the founder of Fair Fuel UK, Howard Cox said he doubted the savings would be passed on to customers.

Mr Cox said: “I agree with the beautiful chance of it going down.

“Oil fell 19% from the beginning of June until now in Sterling, wholesale petrol fell by 15%. But retail petrol went up by 9%.

‘Not passed on’

“We have been seeing incredibly good falls in prices and they have not been passed on to any driver in the country.”

A petrol station on Lewis said it had lowered its fuel by 15p in the last six weeks.

Mr Cox said people were going into garages and the price of fuel was going up in front of their eyes.

Howard Cox of Fair Fuel UK.

He said: “How can this be happening when there is no bulk fuel delivery? We are being ripped off at the pumps and continually ripped off.

“The new prime minister, the new Tory leader, must get on top of this. I have been working quite closely with one of two of them and I think we will see a move when they are appointed.”

He said: “The wholesale barrel price is never passed on. I believe there is racketeering, collusion and opportunistic profiteering going on.

“I think there are speculators gambling on the volatility and using it to make huge profits.”

Fuel prices

The AA have outlined the highs and lows in fuel prices in national and regional petrol prices.

Petrol

Highest – The south east of England has recorded the highest price for unleaded at 189.3 p/litre.

Lowest –  The north east of England has recorded the lowest price for unleaded at 187.6 p/litre.

Diesel
Highest – London has recorded the highest diesel price at 197.3 p/litre.

Lowest – Northern Ireland has the cheapest diesel at 194.1 p/litre.

Supermarkets

Supermarket prices for unleaded now average 185.9 p/litre.

The gap between supermarket prices and the UK average for unleaded has shrunk to 2.9 p/litre.

