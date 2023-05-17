Survey results show majority of passengers think Ready2Go Around Inverurie service should return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 85% of people would like to see the Ready2Go Around Inverurie service return, according to a recent survey.

The survey, carried out by Aberdeenshire Council, aimed to find out whether passengers prefer timetabled or on-demand bus services.

More than 400 people shared their views on the Ready2Go services as well as details on how they travel.

The Inverurie service, which connected residents with the communities of Insch, Rothienorman, Oldmeldrum, Kintore, Kemnay and Monymusk, was withdrawn in April after a number of issues were identified.

These included high running costs, relatively low numbers of passengers travelling at the same time on each bus and problems booking journeys.

The pilot project appeared to be performing well with more than 1,100 people booking trips each week on the five minibuses operated by Watermill Coaches.

Ready2Go survey results

Those who completed the survey were asked why they used the service and what transport options they would now use instead.

The results showed that 87% of customers prefer a bus they can book over a timetabled service, while 79% did not support the withdrawal of Ready2Go.

The majority of customers questioned – a total of 86% – said they hope the council will introduce a similar service in the future.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “I would like to thank all those who took the time to complete the survey on our Ready2Go Around Inverurie pilot project.

“Not only are we using the data and detailed comments to prepare an evaluation of the service, but it will help us review our wider passenger transport strategy and help in the planning of future council-funded bus services across Aberdeenshire.

“We shall of course be sharing the outcomes from the pilot project and this survey with colleagues at Scottish and UK Government so that we can consider the funding and development of similar approaches in the future on a collaborative basis.”