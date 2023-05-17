Survey results show majority of passengers think Ready2Go Around Inverurie service should return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Survey results show majority of passengers think Ready2Go Around Inverurie service should return

Aberdeenshire Council will use the survey results to plan for the future of bus services in the region.

By Ellie Milne
The side of a grey minibus with the Ready2Go logo printed on a grey background.
The Ready2Go Around Inverurie pilot ended in April. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

More than 85% of people would like to see the Ready2Go Around Inverurie service return, according to a recent survey.

The survey, carried out by Aberdeenshire Council, aimed to find out whether passengers prefer timetabled or on-demand bus services.

More than 400 people shared their views on the Ready2Go services as well as details on how they travel.

The Inverurie service, which connected residents with the communities of Insch, Rothienorman, Oldmeldrum, Kintore, Kemnay and Monymusk, was withdrawn in April after a number of issues were identified.

These included high running costs, relatively low numbers of passengers travelling at the same time on each bus and problems booking journeys.

The pilot project appeared to be performing well with more than 1,100 people booking trips each week on the five minibuses operated by Watermill Coaches.

A photo of a grey minibus with the logo for Ready2Go on the side and bonnet.
The survey aimed to assess if if on-demand services are liked or disliked by the public. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Ready2Go survey results

Those who completed the survey were asked why they used the service and what transport options they would now use instead.

The results showed that 87% of customers prefer a bus they can book over a timetabled service, while 79% did not support the withdrawal of Ready2Go.

The majority of customers questioned – a total of 86% – said they hope the council will introduce a similar service in the future.

Ewan Wallace, head of environment and sustainability at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “I would like to thank all those who took the time to complete the survey on our Ready2Go Around Inverurie pilot project.

“Not only are we using the data and detailed comments to prepare an evaluation of the service, but it will help us review our wider passenger transport strategy and help in the planning of future council-funded bus services across Aberdeenshire.

“We shall of course be sharing the outcomes from the pilot project and this survey with colleagues at Scottish and UK Government so that we can consider the funding and development of similar approaches in the future on a collaborative basis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]