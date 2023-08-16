Outfit Moray issues plea for volunteer minibus drivers

Outfit Moray has issued a plea for volunteer minibus drivers due to staff shortages and a full-on activity schedule.

The charity based in Lossiemouth, delivers adventure and outdoor activities for children across Moray.

As a result their fleet of minibuses are in constant use shuttling children to and from activity centres.

Outfit Moray is celebrating its 20th anniversary and are trying raise funds to replace two of their oldest minibuses.

Chief executive Tony Brown, said: “We currently find ourselves with a temporary shortage of instructors and volunteers who have the necessary driving licence requirements, which is causing problems within our programme of activities.”

“Ideally, we are looking for drivers who can give up some, or all of their day, during weekdays or weekends, to drive the minibuses to the venues and back, to plug our current gap in drivers, until such time as our instructors complete their D1 and D1E licence training.”

“Volunteers will need to be available from 9am to 11am, 2pm to 4pm or 9am to 4pm, depending on the activity location, and there is often an element of trailer towing.”