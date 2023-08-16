Outfit Moray issues plea for volunteer minibus drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Outfit Moray issues plea for volunteer minibus drivers

Outfit Moray have a fleet of buses which shuttle children to and from activities.

By Ross Hempseed
Minibuses Outfit Moray.
Fleet of minibuses. Image: Outfit Moray.

Outfit Moray has issued a plea for volunteer minibus drivers due to staff shortages and a full-on activity schedule.

The charity based in Lossiemouth, delivers adventure and outdoor activities for children across Moray.

As a result their fleet of minibuses are in constant use shuttling children to and from activity centres.

Outfit Moray is celebrating its 20th anniversary and are trying raise funds to replace two of their oldest minibuses.

Outfit Moray provides adventure activities for children across Moray. Image: Outfit Moray.

Chief executive Tony Brown, said: “We currently find ourselves with a temporary shortage of instructors and volunteers who have the necessary driving licence requirements, which is causing problems within our programme of activities.”

“Ideally, we are looking for drivers who can give up some, or all of their day, during weekdays or weekends, to drive the minibuses to the venues and back, to plug our current gap in drivers, until such time as our instructors complete their D1 and D1E licence training.”

“Volunteers will need to be available from 9am to 11am, 2pm to 4pm or 9am to 4pm, depending on the activity location, and there is often an element of trailer towing.”

More from Transport

Chairman of the economic development and infrastructure committee Marc Macrae says the dualling of the A96 is no further forward than it was seven years ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray frustration as Scottish Government insists it is 'absolutely committed' to improving the A96
Balavil Estate general manager Gary Culpan next to the A9
A9 dualling: After seven years, the wait goes on for Highland estate planning cafe…
New signs and road markings have been installed on various Aberdeen streets as part of a new bus priority route. Image: Lauren Taylor/ DC Thomson.
'Another nail in the coffin for Aberdeen': More than 1,000 people sign petition for…
Belladrum festival 2023
Belladrum to charge £12 per vehicle to prevent repeat of 2023 traffic queues
Trains affected by broken down freight train. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Train services resume after freight train broke down between Aviemore and Kingussie
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry returns following four-day absence due to steering issue
RAF Typhoons were launched to intercept two Russian bombers north of Shetland. Image: Royal Air Force.
RAF Lossiemouth fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers near Shetland
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Ongoing A96 works are causing major delays in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges and David Mackay / DC Thomson.
Mile-long tailbacks and delays of 20 minutes - when will A96 congestion in Elgin…
Newly opened Gairnshiel Bridge.
New £3.8m Gairnshiel Bridge finally opens

Conversation