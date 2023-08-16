Busy Inverness roundabout to be closed for two nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Busy Inverness roundabout to be closed for two nights

The roundabout leads to one of the city's biggest retail parks.

By Louise Glen
Inverness Retail Park's roundabout will be closed for two nights.
Inverness Retail Park road will be closed for two nights. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A major Inverness retail park is to be closed for two nights, for repairs.

The road leading to the Inverness Retail and Business Park via the A96, on the outskirts of the city will be closed on Tuesday August 22 and Thursday 24.

It will be closed between 10pm and 7am – but an alternative route will be signposted while it is closed.

In a statement, Highland Council said: “Closure of U2820 Eastfield Way roundabout, Inverness.

“Highland Council is advising motorists that the Eastfield Way roundabout at Inverness Retail and Business Park will be closed for public safety to enable a contractor, working on behalf of the council, to carry out resurfacing works.

Closure of U2820 Eastfield Way roundabout at #Inverness Retail & Business Park for resurfacing works from Tuesday 22…

Posted by The Highland Council on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

“The closure will be in place from Tuesday August 22 until Thursday 24 and shall only apply between the hours of 10pm and 7am.”

Adding: “Consideration has been given to the safety and convenience of alternative routes suitable for the traffic which will be affected.”

During the closure times, the slip road into Tesco will remain open and a diversion route to exit the retail park will be via the Inverness Campus.

