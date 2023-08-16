Busy Inverness roundabout to be closed for two nights

A major Inverness retail park is to be closed for two nights, for repairs.

The road leading to the Inverness Retail and Business Park via the A96, on the outskirts of the city will be closed on Tuesday August 22 and Thursday 24.

It will be closed between 10pm and 7am – but an alternative route will be signposted while it is closed.

In a statement, Highland Council said: “Closure of U2820 Eastfield Way roundabout, Inverness.

“Highland Council is advising motorists that the Eastfield Way roundabout at Inverness Retail and Business Park will be closed for public safety to enable a contractor, working on behalf of the council, to carry out resurfacing works.

“The closure will be in place from Tuesday August 22 until Thursday 24 and shall only apply between the hours of 10pm and 7am.”

During the closure times, the slip road into Tesco will remain open and a diversion route to exit the retail park will be via the Inverness Campus.