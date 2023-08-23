Gran who lost four of her family in crash warns investment is needed as Scotland’s road deaths soar

A road safety campaigner has called for more investment as Scotland’s death toll hit an eight-year high.

New Department for Transport figures released today show 174 people lost their lives on Scotland’s roads in 2022.

It is the highest number of fatalities since 2014.

Samantha Cousin, who lost her son and his family in a crash near Fort William, has renewed her calls for action – warning without proper investment, the death toll will continue to rise.

Miss Cousin’s son Rhys, 25, daughter-in-law Gemma, 26, and grandchildren Peyton, three, and Heidi, one, died in February 2020 in a two-car crash on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road, near the Nevis Range junction.

She said the tragedy had “torn her life apart” and has been actively campaigning on road safety matters since.

Investment needed to reduce road deaths

Miss Cousin, whose family lived in Inverness, told The P&J today: “One crash is too many.

“Investment is needed to target accident black spots to prevent further accidents.

“For anybody who has lost somebody, it changes you as a person. Our whole family is changed forever.

“Investment is needed to save lives. It is long overdue.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Any increase in road deaths and injuries is deeply concerning.

“Behind every number we see in the statistics today is a loved one who is now tragically no longer with us or a life changed forever. One death on our roads is simply one too many.”

He said the Scottish Government’s 2023-24 budget includes more than £31 million for road safety.

He added: “This has been allocated to areas such as our Trunk Road Casualty Reduction Programme, the Road Safety Improvement Fund, our Safety Camera Programme, and our work to expand 20mph areas in communities across Scotland.”

Investment in paths and public transport would mean a shift away from private car use and towards sustainable transport, he said.

He said: “Realising our ambition of reducing car miles by 20% by 2030 will also make our roads safer while at the same time protecting our environment.

“Road safety remains an absolute priority and we are determined that we continue to make investments which support our Road Safety Framework to 2030 – setting out our vision for Scotland to have the best road safety performance in the world by 2030 and an ambitious long-term goal where no one is seriously injured or killed on our roads by 2050.”