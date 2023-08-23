Gran who lost four of her family in crash warns investment is needed as Scotland’s road deaths soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Gran who lost four of her family in crash warns investment is needed as Scotland’s road deaths soar

Samantha Cousin has been actively campaigning for roads improvements after a tragic crash killed her son, his partner and their two young children near Fort William.

By Louise Glen
Samantha Cousin, with Rhys's sisters Vikki Swenson and Jamie Lee at Kilvean Cemetery in Inverness
Samantha Cousin, with Rhys's sisters Vikki Swenson and Jamie Lee at Kilvean Cemetery in Inverness, where Rhys, Gemma, Heidi and Peyton are buried. Image: Jason Hedges.

A road safety campaigner has called for more investment as Scotland’s death toll hit an eight-year high.

New Department for Transport figures released today show 174 people lost their lives on Scotland’s roads in 2022.

It is the highest number of fatalities since 2014.

Samantha Cousin, who lost her son and his family in a crash near Fort William, has renewed her calls for action – warning without proper investment, the death toll will continue to rise.

Miss Cousin’s son Rhys, 25, daughter-in-law Gemma, 26, and grandchildren Peyton, three, and Heidi, one, died in February 2020 in a two-car crash on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road, near the Nevis Range junction.

She said the tragedy had “torn her life apart” and has been actively campaigning on road safety matters since.

Samantha Cousin in a green cardigan and daughter Vikki Swenson who will being takin gon the skyedive. Image: Samantha Cousin.
Samantha Cousin and daughter Vikki Swenson who took on a skydive challenge for the Brake charity. Image: Samantha Cousin.

Investment needed to reduce road deaths

Miss Cousin, whose family lived in Inverness, told The P&J today: “One crash is too many.

“Investment is needed to target accident black spots to prevent further accidents.

“For anybody who has lost somebody, it changes you as a person. Our whole family is changed forever.

“Investment is needed to save lives. It is long overdue.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Any increase in road deaths and injuries is deeply concerning.

“Behind every number we see in the statistics today is a loved one who is now tragically no longer with us or a life changed forever. One death on our roads is simply one too many.”

He said the Scottish Government’s 2023-24 budget includes more than £31 million for road safety.

He added: “This has been allocated to areas such as our Trunk Road Casualty Reduction Programme, the Road Safety Improvement Fund, our Safety Camera Programme, and our work to expand 20mph areas in communities across Scotland.”

A "road closed" sign on the road
Road deaths rose to 174 people in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

Investment in paths and public transport would mean a shift away from private car use and towards sustainable transport, he said.

He said: “Realising our ambition of reducing car miles by 20% by 2030 will also make our roads safer while at the same time protecting our environment.

“Road safety remains an absolute priority and we are determined that we continue to make investments which support our Road Safety Framework to 2030 – setting out our vision for Scotland to have the best road safety performance in the world by 2030 and an ambitious long-term goal where no one is seriously injured or killed on our roads by 2050.”

More from Transport

MV Nordic Sea
Will Papa Westray get a brand new pier to accommodate its issue-stricken replacement ferry?
New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street
Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan
Photo of street with a bus gate sign
Drivers beware: New Aberdeen bus gates to go live today despite backlash
4
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Trains across the country have been affected by the adverse weather. Image: PA
Train services disrupted across Aberdeenshire and Highlands as heavy rain batters Scotland
Cars and buses driving through the new bus gates on Union Street.
Aberdeen City Council urged to 'listen to the public' after bus gates petition surges…
Orkney ferry taskforce met to discuss ferry cost
Cost of new internal ferry fleet could be over £800 million, Orkney council claims
This pull-out on the A9 from the Evening Express was published in 1979. Image: DC Thomson
50 years ago, critics warned A9 would be 'death track' without dualling
Amey will have temporary traffic lights in place while resurfacing works are ongoing. Image: Shutterstock.
Overnight and weekend resurfacing planned for A96 near Nairn
Barra airport proposal
'Beyond anything we could have hoped for': Couple get engaged on famous Barra beach…

Conversation