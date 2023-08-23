Cannabis farms worth £800,000 discovered in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged after cannabis worth £800,000 was discovered in Aberdeen.

A number of cannabis farms were discovered in the city between Tuesday, July 4, and Tuesday, August 15.

The drugs have an estimated street value of £800,000.

Police from the north-east were part of a pre-planned operation in the Muirhouse and Niddrie areas of Edinburgh on Tuesday which led to the arrests of both men.

The 27-year-old and 35-year-old are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

‘Significant amount’ of cannabis

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray, from the CID proactive unit in Aberdeen, said: “A significant amount of cannabis has been taken off the streets and I hope this operation highlights our determination to tackle drugs activity.

“We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt those involved in serious and organised crime who are intent on bringing harm and misery to our local communities.

“The majority of cultivations that we uncover come from information given to us from our communities.

“We rely on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact police on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”