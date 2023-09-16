‘Serious damage’ to Dava bridge cause weekend-long road closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Serious damage’ to Dava bridge cause weekend-long road closure

Police were made aware of vehicle damage to the bridge and inquiries are ongoing.

By Ross Hempseed
The A939 is closed to traffic due to serious damage to a bridge near Dava.
The A939 is closed to traffic due to serious damage to a bridge near Dava. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A stone bridge near Dava has been seriously damaged forcing the closure of the A939 Nairn to Grantown-on-Spey road this weekend.

Highland Council were forced to close the road after a bridge crossing the Dorback Burn was damaged, around eight miles north of Grantown-on-Spey.

One of the stone parapets which lines bridge was damaged by a vehicle on Friday evening.

The bridge at Dava has been closed off to traffic.
The bridge at Dava has been closed off to traffic.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The council says the A939 will remain closed over the weekend until a road crew can come and assess the bridge.

Signage is in place to prevent motorists from driving on the A939, which is understood to be  busy route through the area.

Police confirmed inquiries are ongoing to find out what happened.

A police spokesman said: “said: “We received a report of damage caused by a vehicle to the Bridge of Dava on the A939 at Dava, around 5.10pm on Friday, September 15.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The bridge at Dava. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

