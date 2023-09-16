‘Serious damage’ to Dava bridge cause weekend-long road closure

A stone bridge near Dava has been seriously damaged forcing the closure of the A939 Nairn to Grantown-on-Spey road this weekend.

Highland Council were forced to close the road after a bridge crossing the Dorback Burn was damaged, around eight miles north of Grantown-on-Spey.

One of the stone parapets which lines bridge was damaged by a vehicle on Friday evening.

The council says the A939 will remain closed over the weekend until a road crew can come and assess the bridge.

Signage is in place to prevent motorists from driving on the A939, which is understood to be busy route through the area.

Nairn to Grantown A939 road closed at the boundary with A940 due to serious damage to stone parapet at Dava bridge this evening. Road closed over the weekend until further assessment is complete. @trafficscotland @policescotland — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) September 15, 2023

Police confirmed inquiries are ongoing to find out what happened.

A police spokesman said: “said: “We received a report of damage caused by a vehicle to the Bridge of Dava on the A939 at Dava, around 5.10pm on Friday, September 15.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”