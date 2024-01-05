Buses to replace all weekend trains to Dundee as journey times set to DOUBLE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buses to replace all weekend trains to Dundee as journey times set to DOUBLE

The line is set to be closed with work taking place throughout the weekend.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen to Dundee train
Buses will replace all trains from Aberdeen to Dundee. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Buses will replace train services between Dundee and Aberdeen this weekend due to construction works.

Due to required engineering on the line taking place between January 13 and 14, no trains will run between the two stations on those days.

The replacements mean that some journeys to the Dundee are set to double.

Scotrail train
Travellers will need to plan ahead for journeys to and from Dundee this weekend. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The line calling at Portlethen and Laurencekirk is now scheduled to take two-and-a-half hours to reach its destination.

Meanwhile, the Stonehaven route is set to increase to an hour-and-a-half.

All routes affected

ScotRail published on their website all routes which are set to be affected by the disruption.

Routes include:

  • Caledonian Sleeper between Aberdeen and London Euston.
  • CrossCountry between Plymouth and Aberdeen.
  • LNER between London Kings Cross and Aberdeen.
  • ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen.

The Caledonian Sleeper train on Sunday from Aberdeen to London Euston will also be affected.

The train will now start at Dundee with a connecting bus service provided from Aberdeen, calling at Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath and Carnoustie.

Where do I get a bus replacement from Aberdeen?

Bus replacements both pick up and drop off from College Street.

All bus replacements are available to those with a valid train ticket going to or through Dundee.

Scotrail Advice

Scotrail has also published advice to those planning on using the bus replacements this weekend.

Some of the rules, available on the National Rail website, differ from normal regulations on the railway.

They advise the following:

  • To get a valid train ticket before you can getting on a rail replacement service
  • You cannot take non-folding bicycles on replacement buses or coaches. There may be limited space available for folded bicycles, at the driver’s discretion
  • You are not allowed to drink alcohol on rail replacement buses or coaches
  • If you have a disability, you will be asked about the best journey options to enable you to travel. ScotRail may offer a range of alternative choices including taxi, minibus, bus, coach, or a diverted journey.

