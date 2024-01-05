Buses to replace all weekend trains to Dundee as journey times set to DOUBLE

Buses will replace train services between Dundee and Aberdeen this weekend due to construction works.

Due to required engineering on the line taking place between January 13 and 14, no trains will run between the two stations on those days.

The replacements mean that some journeys to the Dundee are set to double.

The line calling at Portlethen and Laurencekirk is now scheduled to take two-and-a-half hours to reach its destination.

Meanwhile, the Stonehaven route is set to increase to an hour-and-a-half.

All routes affected

ScotRail published on their website all routes which are set to be affected by the disruption.

Routes include:

Caledonian Sleeper between Aberdeen and London Euston.

CrossCountry between Plymouth and Aberdeen.

LNER between London Kings Cross and Aberdeen.

ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen.

The Caledonian Sleeper train on Sunday from Aberdeen to London Euston will also be affected.

The train will now start at Dundee with a connecting bus service provided from Aberdeen, calling at Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath and Carnoustie.

Where do I get a bus replacement from Aberdeen?

Bus replacements both pick up and drop off from College Street.

All bus replacements are available to those with a valid train ticket going to or through Dundee.

Scotrail Advice

Scotrail has also published advice to those planning on using the bus replacements this weekend.

Some of the rules, available on the National Rail website, differ from normal regulations on the railway.

They advise the following: