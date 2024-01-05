Aberdeen No.2 Steve Agnew relishing pressure to deliver high league finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen No.2 Steve Agnew relishing pressure to deliver high league finish

Pittodrie assistant Agnew is confident Aberdeen can win their games in hand to rapidly rise up the Premiership table from the bottom six.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (L) and assistant Steve Agnew during at training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (L) and assistant Steve Agnew during at training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Pittodrie assistant Steve Agnew insists he and boss Barry Robson relish the pressure of ensuring Aberdeen compete at the top end of the Premiership.

The Dons entered the top-flight winter break languishing eighth in the league table.

However, Agnew says the management team are confident they will oversee a rise up the Premiership in the second half of the season.

And he reckons they will accomplish “what we want to achieve” this term.

Agnew accepts the lowly bottom-six league position will bring pressure and criticism because Aberdeen are a “huge club” with expectations.

He understands the pressure to deliver results, having been No.2 at Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and West Brom.

But Agnew says he and Robson can handle the heat.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew during the 3-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew during the 3-1 defeat of Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Agnew said: “I have been in football a long time and at a lot of big clubs.

“When you are involved as a manager or coach at a big club, you have to accept that comes with pressure and expectation. That is something you have got to handle.

“Aberdeen is a huge club in Scotland and we know that.

“Barry and us as coaching staff are all confident we can achieve what we want to achieve this season.

“The most difficult part in management is coming out the other end.

“That’s what we will do.”

‘Consistency in the league is needed’

Aberdeen went in to the winter shut-down on a high, buoyed by an impressive 3-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall.

However, only four days earlier, Robson and his team were booed off the Pittodrie pitch after a 3-0 loss to St Mirren.

The Dons have won just six of 18 Premiership games and trail third-placed Hearts by 14 points.

Aberdeen do, however, have three games in hand on the Tynecastle club.

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.

Agnew said:  “We relish the challenge of actually being at the top end of the league and competing there.

“We have games in hand on some of the teams above us.

“Okay, we have to win them. But we are in a confident mood that we are capable of winning those games.

“With our league form, we have had some good performances, but also setbacks.

“So that consistency in the league is needed.

“It is one game at a time.”

Frustration at Europa Conference League points return

Aberdeen’s league campaign was impacted by the demands of competing in Europe.

The Dons failed to qualify from the group stages, finishing third in Europa Conference League Group G with six points from six games.

They only lost twice, to Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1) and PAOK (3-2).

Aberdeen were 2-0 up against eventual group winners PAOK at Pittodrie with 17 minutes to go, but still lost.

A first group stage campaign since 2007 concluded with a 2-0 home victory over German giants Eintracht Frankfurt.

Agnew said: “In Europe, we never got the rewards we thought we should have had.

“There were games where we should have got more points than we did.”

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

‘It was a phone call I didn’t expect’

Agnew was caretaker manager at Middlesbrough in the English top-flight for 11 games in 2017 until the end of the season.

Robson previously worked under Agnew at Middlesbrough when the 58-year-old coach was assistant to Aberdeen legend Gordon Strachan.

Agnew’s previous post prior to moving to Pittodrie was as assistant head coach to Steve Bruce at West Bromwich Albion.

However, he left that role when Bruce was sacked in October 2022.

Steve Agnew during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

When Robson was initially appointed interim boss at Aberdeen, his first act was to phone Agnew to ask him to be his assistant.

That was in late January 2023 following the sacking of Jim Goodwin.

Within two months, the duo had orchestrated a Premiership revival and were rewarded with the jobs permanently.

Robson and Agnew led the Dons from the bottom six to a third-placed Premiership finish and European group stage qualification last season.

The challenge is to do that again this term.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (left) and assistant manager Steve Agnew during the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Agnew, 58, said: “It was a phone call I didn’t expect, I have to say that.

“I was on a flight and here in Aberdeen in no time.

“Football is a fast-moving environment, and once you get in you are off and running.

“Then before you know it we have done okay, finished the season and are then looking forward to the next season.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC Women's three new signings with manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster makes three new signings ahead of Scottish Cup clash
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead FC during his spell on loan from Aberdeen FC.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on why Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid's loan spell was cut…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic (R) and Ross County's Josh Sims in action. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Back four is the way forward for Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
New dates for Aberdeen and Ross County's postponed Premiership matches
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall has joined Edinburgh City on loan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Busy day for Aberdeen loans with news on youngsters Findlay Marshall, Alfie Bavidge, Aaron…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets repeat of 2023 with third-place finish and Euro qualification
3
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen have had NO CONTACT from Swiss club Young Boys over forward Duk -…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie admits to suffering inconsistent form
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead during his loan spell from Aberdeen.
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid set for Highland League loan move
Lamare Bogarde during his loan at Bristol Rovers from Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen transfer latest with clarity over loan link to Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde

Conversation