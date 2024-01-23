‘Drivers say it’s cheaper to pay the fine’: Fears new car park prices in Elgin will increase illegal parking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

‘Drivers say it’s cheaper to pay the fine’: Fears new car park prices in Elgin will increase illegal parking

Moray Council hopes to bank an extra £414,000 but there are worries the move will encourage drivers into the streets.

By David Mackay
John Divers next to busy road in Elgin.
Elgin councillor John Divers believes drivers will take to the streets to avoid the increased charges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New prices have come into force in Elgin car park amid concerns the increases could drive a new wave of illegal parking.

Moray Council approved the increased rates to bank an annual projected £414,000 as its books become more and more squeezed.

But business leaders fear the move will instead hit workers in the pocket with the cheapest daily rates doubling in price.

Although one-hour prices have been reduced to £1, a cheaper 50p for a quick half-hour trips has been removed completely.

The local authority has pledged to keep the “tricky issue” under review while attempting to save £15 million over the next two years.

Do you think the new car park prices in Elgin are fair? Have your say in the comments below. 

Fears new prices will increase illegal parking in Elgin

The increase in car park prices in Elgin comes amidst growing concerns about illegal parking throughout the town centre.

During just five hours last month the Press and Journal witnessed 17 drivers parking on double yellow lines, 14 parking on pavements and 29 staying more than three hours in 30-minute bays.

Poster saying "leaving your car here is nae dandy" with picture of Dandy Lion.
Dandy Lion has fronted campaigns against illegal parking in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Moray Council currently has no powers to enforce parking outside the pay and display car parks while police say they’re usually too busy to issue tickets.

The few drivers who have received fines have reportedly told officers they are willing to risk a fine to dodge the parking charges.

Elgin City South councillor John Divers, who is a director of Elgin’s business improvement district, said: “Police officers have told us that when they have given people a ticket it’s cheaper for them to take the fine than pay for parking.

“I’ve long argued that when you increase the charges the usage goes down. We had the opposite at Batchen Lane, when we decreased the charges the usage went up.

Illegal parking on Elgin High Street.
There are already illegal parking concerns on Elgin High Street. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“I don’t think it makes sense to increase the charges when we’re only looking at having a usage rate of about 51%.

“Increasing the charges might generate more money, but it will also encourage people to park in the streets and give us a bigger problem with illegal parking.”

What are the new Elgin car park prices?

  • Lossie Green and Batchen Lane car parks increased to £2 per day from £1.
  • First hour will now be £1 across all other Elgin car parks, reduced from £1.50.
  • Previous 50p rate for 30 minutes has been removed.
  • Cooper Park remains free for first 30 minutes.
  • Railway station remains £2 per day.

‘New car park charges will hit workers in the pocket’

Moray Council has stressed it discussed parking charge changes with police, the fire service, Visit Moray Speyside, UHI and local businesses.

It says proposals to make the first hour free were “not financially viable” while attempting to balance community concerns about parking.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson described the new prices as still “a bargain” when compared with Edinburgh, where it can cost £20 per day to park.

Sarah Medcraf at North Port parking sign.
Sarah Medcraf, chief executive of Moray Chamber of Commerce, fears the increases are pricing out workers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Chamber of Commerce has acknowledged the local authority’s financial predicament, but says it has instead passed the burden to town centre workers.

Chief executive Sarah Medcraf said: “Your average worker in Elgin High Street has just lost over £250 a year due to a doubling of the low usage car park fees.

“We need to be encouraging businesses of all sizes into our town centres and employees are carefully choosing their next employer based on the full package which will include parking location and cost.

“Standardising the first hour is helpful to eliminate confusion for visitors and residents alike, but it still puts a barrier up to those who are looking to pop into town for a short time.”

One every three minutes: I ‘hand out’ £10,000 in fines in just one day in Elgin as I hit the streets as a traffic warden

More from Transport

M.connect electric bus.
The GP Express: Health campaigners want dedicated Burghead to Lossiemouth bus route
New ferries are needed to replace ageing vessels like the Maid of Glencoul, normally the bsack up on the Corran Fery crossing. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The real ferry crisis: The north's creaking council-run ferry fleet could cost £1.2 BILLION…
A blue road marking with white text reading 'bus gate'
Only 4 days left to tell council your opinion on Aberdeen bus gates, just…
Snow being cleared from A838
Snow causes travel disruption and road closures across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
Weather warning for the coming days. Image: DC Thomson.
Snow and ice warning for Highlands and Moray as section of A9 closed due…
Traffic between Alness and Ardgay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Amber warning for Highlands in force on what could be coldest night in 14…
Dale Roberston and Ian Somers, who have opened Velohub at Transition Extreme as a way to "beat the bus gates" in Aberdeen. Image: Velohub/Creegan Communications
New e-bike scheme at Aberdeen Beach could 'help people beat the bus gates'
CR0042741 Stuart Findlay, Inverness. Inshes roundabout, one of the busiest in Inverness with an archaeological survey planned ahead for the troubled Inshes roundabout, ahead of its major revamp. 4th May '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Which Inverness roundabout did our readers vote as the worst?
An impression of the LEX enforcement sign on Virginia Street in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's LEZ will come into force this year: All you need to know
The P&J has uncovered which streets in Aberdeen racked up the most fines for motorists. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: On which Aberdeen street are you most likely to receive a parking fine?

Conversation