News Transport

Poll results: Most readers think Inverness Airport’s train station was worth the wait

Since the Inverness Airport Station opened a year ago more than 50,000 passengers have used the service.

By Lauren Taylor
Find out what our readers think about the new Inverness Airport Station a year on. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
The Inverness Airport’s new train station has divided the public since it was completed a year ago.

Trains have been rolling to a stop at Inverness Airport ever since it was officially opened on February 2, 2023.

The platforms built on the busy Inverness to Aberdeen line were not just intended to serve people heading to the airport though.

Just off the A96, the station has given residents in Tornagrain and the east of Inverness another, greener, travel option.

A train pulling into Inverness Airport Station. Image: Donna MacAllister.

With more than 50,000 passenger journeys made in just one year, Hitrans, Scotrail and Inverness Airport bosses have all hailed the new station as a “success” that was worth the long wait.

But we wanted to know what our readers thought and asked them to participate in our poll.

The full results of our poll asking readers if Inverness Airport train station was worth the wait

Of the 264 voters, 53.79%, or 142 people, thought the station was worth the wait.

Meanwhile, 46.21%, or 122 people, thought it was not.

Passengers left dragging suitcases in pouring rain

There were more than 200 comments on our Facebook posts about the train station’s first anniversary.

And while our poll showed just over half the voters thought the station was worth it, many took to the comments to share their grumbles, saying the station is “nowhere near the airport”.

It seemed most people agreed the walk between the platform and the airport terminal was too far, particularly with luggage.

Helen Kell complained about the lack of overhead coverage on the walk between the two.

The path was funded by regional transport partnership Hitrans. Image: Donna MacAllister.

She said: “What a shambles. A long walk in lashing rain and wind, with luggage soaking wet. Great start to the holidays!”

Meanwhile, Janet Gillies pointed out there’s a bus from Inverness that goes past the station and stops at the airport.

She asked: “Why would you take the train when you can get directly to the terminal door by bus? Madness!”

Others have raised problems with the walkway to the airport itself, saying it is not well-signposted, well-lit, or even enough to walk along with luggage.

Signs at the train station end of the path. Image: Donna MacAllister

Some even said the walkway would not be suitable for those pushing buggies or in wheelchairs.

Jackie Edwards commented that a shuttle bus is “needed” between the two.

She wrote: “We (two OAPs) did the long walk [because the] bus times didn’t fit, in pouring rain. It didn’t look far but it was a mighty trek with hand luggage and cases.

“Then halfway there a wheel fell off one case which we then had to drag the rest of the way.”

Bus links a ‘good start’ and walk not too far for some

However, others were not as phased by the walk between the two stops and sang praises for the facility.

Steven Bowie wrote: “I can’t believe people are complaining about the walk when they’re about to go sit on a plane for a couple of hours or more.”

Jenni Coelho thinks the station is “great” and argues the walk is “no further than from car parks at some airports”.

But, she agrees there needs to be “earlier and later trains to match the flights”.

And some readers have said a tram link, shuttle bus, or even a direct, electric, airport bus would make the facility even better.

The Stagecoach Number 11 and 27 services are available to ride from the new railway station to the airport. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Anthony Cassar-Torreggiani wrote: “The stagecoach bus links every 30 mins are a good start at a bus link, but need to me more in sync with the train times so that the transition is smooth without a long gap.

“The pieces are there just need some more joined-up thinking. Think it is great for the residents of Tornagrain village too.”

Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?

