Big Issue Ebikes pulled from Aberdeen streets due to lack of cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Big Issue Ebikes pulled from Aberdeen streets due to lack of cash

Three Big Issue Ebike staff are at risk of losing their jobs if a new operator is not found.

By Lauren Taylor
Rows and rows of ebikes were spotted in a "graveyard" outside an Altens unit on Monday. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Rows and rows of ebikes were spotted in a "graveyard" outside an Altens unit on Monday. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s ebike rental scheme has been pulled because of a lack of cash, The Big Issue boss has revealed.

The eye-catching Big Issue Ebikes were abruptly removed from the streets with the app telling disappointed users they were being “upgraded”.

But on Friday, Aberdeen City Council confirmed Sharebike’s intentions to pull out of the contract.

The situation means the jobs of three “marginalised people” the charity brought into work are now in jeopardy.

While locals were quick to blame vandalism for the rental scheme’s collapse Paul Cheal, The Big Issue chief executive, has now confirmed it’s due to a lack of “ongoing funding”.

More than 100 ebikes are stacked up outside a unit in Altens after they were pulled from Aberdeen streets. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

The charity boss said ShareBike decided the scheme was not financially viable because of this.

It’s unclear where the operators had hoped to secure this funding from.

However, Aberdeen City Council stressed in its public contract notice when seeking an operator that it would not pay for it.

Now, Mr Cheal said the operator is “working hard” to find someone else to take over the Aberdeen rental scheme and keep it running.

Many ebikes were found without handlebars, seats, wheels or with loose chains. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson

The Press & Journal visited the scheme’s hub in Altens yesterday and found rows and rows of the red and white ebikes stacked up outside.

Many of them were damaged and one reader likened it to a “graveyard”.

More than 10,000 active users but initiative still not ‘financially viable’

The Big Issue started working with Sharebike to bring marginalised people into work, giving them an opportunity to help run an environmentally friendly bike scheme.

It was first launched in Bristol, but after the launch was scuppered by vandalism the ebikes were moved to Aberdeen.

The scheme was launched in the Granite City in November 2022, and although initially uptake was slow, it attracted thousands of users since.

Big Issue e-bikes have been on the Aberdeen roads since late 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
A man riding one of the ebikes on Union Street. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Last November, the project coordinator said around 10,000 people were actively using the ebikes and they had finally become “part of the city”.

The initiative had 360 ebikes in the city and 66 GPS-ringfenced parking spots around Aberdeen.

Despite this, Sharebike still doesn’t believe the scheme is “financially viable”.

The Big Issue ebikes at one of the parking spots. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mr Cheal explained: “While this also saw some vandalism, unfortunately attracting ongoing funding has proved problematic and Sharebike has decided that the scheme is not financially viable.

“Sharebike is working hard to make the ebikes available to another provider in the hope of an Aberdeen scheme continuing.”

Did you rent the Big Issue Ebikes? Let us know in the comments section below

What about refunds for Aberdeen ebike users?

Aberdeen City Council is still working with Big Issue Sharebike to find a new private company to take over the contract.

But in the meantime, the council spokeswoman advised anyone with a balance remaining on their app to contact Sharebike directly.

However, the website homepage is still currently down.

Some ebikes are still being found on Aberdeen streets. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson
However, the app will not let users unlock the ebikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson

The P&J has made several attempts to contact the Norwegian-based company. So far, emails have either bounced back or been left unanswered and phone calls go straight to voicemail.

Ebike ‘graveyard’ spotted outside Altens unit after operator pulls out of Aberdeen rental scheme

More from Transport

More than 100 ebikes are stacked up outside a unit in Altens after they were pulled from Aberdeen streets. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Ebike 'graveyard' spotted outside Altens unit after operator pulls out of Aberdeen rental scheme
5
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out in 2022. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Future unclear for Aberdeen ebike rental scheme as operator pulls out
2
I caught the x69 from Peterhead to Fraserburgh to see what the journey was really like. Images: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson
Has the new X69 bus improved journeys between Peterhead and Fraserburgh? I find out
Police are on the scene at the A9.
Man, 60, in 'critical' condition after A9 crash south of Aviemore
Collage of Keith Rollinson and flowers on Elgin bus station bench.
Union's 15 demands to improve safety after Elgin bus station death
We reveal how many wannabe-cabbies have sat the controversial street knowledge test since 2021. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen taxi crisis: How many potential drivers are failing controversial test to enter trade?
A delivery fan with D. R. MacLeod branding.
Western Isles MSP calls for 'public hearing' on company buyout after business owners report…
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Residents and readers split over whether new £20 million train stations at Cove and…
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans
Academy Street: Controversial Inverness traffic plan faces court challenge from shopping centre
Parking pay and display machine at staff Moray Council car park.
Revealed: The Elgin car park where you're most likely to get a fine

Conversation