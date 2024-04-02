First look at Glenmorangie Distillery’s transformed visitor centre

An award-winning Ross-shire whisky-maker has completed the transformation of its distillery visitor centre.

The investment by Glenmorangie Distillery, near Tain, is part of the brand’s mission to welcome more people into its “wondrous world”.

Owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), the company has also launched a new range of tours and tastings.

After teaming up with London-based interior designer Rusell Sage Studio, there are new looks for its museum, tasting rooms and boutique.

Investing in becoming even more of a ‘delicious destination’

Glenmorangie president and chief executive Caspar MacRae believes the improvements to facilities will help to attract new faces.

He said: “These bold enhancements to our visitor experience make the Glenmorangie Distillery an even more delicious destination for visitors from across the globe.

“We look forward to welcoming whisky lovers old and new to explore our beautiful Highland surroundings, meet our crackerjack crew of whisky-makers and taste our wondrous single malt.”

Mr MacRae became chief executive in June after Thomas Moradpour took up the reigns at Dom Perignon.

The brand’s Ross-shire distillery has been open since 1843 and welcomes thousands of visitors each year.

Head of brand homes Stuart Smith said Glenmorangie is always looking to make its offerings “as exciting and wondrous as possible”.

He said: “We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Russell Sage Studio as they continue the storytelling of our brand following on from the recent transformation of Glenmorangie House.

“Having worked together for a number of years, there was no question that Russell and his team would be the perfect partners to bring Glenmorangie’s new Distillery Visitor Centre to life in an authentic, joyful and surprising way.”

Russell Sage Studio owner and founder Russell Sage said: “The distillery is a very special place in the Glenmorangie story and home to its wonderful world of whisky-making.

“Our vision was to respect and retain the history and patina of the place, while reinterpreting that story through a contemporary Glenmorangie lens.

“We aimed to transform the current spaces with the same playful imagination and innovation for which Glenmorangie is known and loved – creating rooms of joy and inspiration to surprise and delight all who visit.”

What does the Glenmorangie transformation include?

One tasting room has been restyled in bright and bold hues to reflect the woodland surrounding Glenmorangie’s water source, the Tarlogie Springs.

The other has been designed to pay homage to the distillery’s oak casks.

Glenmorangie’s retail boutique now features a technicolour tented ceiling, as well as decor in the brand’s hallmark “orangie” and copper lighting.

Glenmorangie has also updated visitor centre displays showcasing its most popular single malts, distillery exclusives and rare whiskies.

Meanwhile, the museum has been updated with bright accessories and multi-coloured carpets, leading visitors through more than 180 years of history.

The final detail in the distillery’s investment will be its new marquee. The covered outdoor space will arrive by late spring, creating a new area for evening and special events.