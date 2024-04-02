First look at Glenmorangie Distillery’s transformed visitor centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Glenmorangie Distillery’s transformed visitor centre

The brand wants to welcome more whisky lovers into its 'wondrous world'.

By Alex Banks
Inside Glenmorangie's new retail boutique, which showcases special displays for its whiskies.
Inside the revamped visitor centre's retail boutique. Image: Glenmorangie/John Doe Hub

An award-winning Ross-shire whisky-maker has completed the transformation of its distillery visitor centre.

The investment by Glenmorangie Distillery, near Tain, is part of the brand’s mission to welcome more people into its “wondrous world”.

Owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), the company has also launched a new range of tours and tastings.

After teaming up with London-based interior designer Rusell Sage Studio, there are new looks for its museum, tasting rooms and boutique.

Investing in becoming even more of a ‘delicious destination’

Glenmorangie president and chief executive Caspar MacRae believes the improvements to facilities will help to attract new faces.

He said: “These bold enhancements to our visitor experience make the Glenmorangie Distillery an even more delicious destination for visitors from across the globe.

“We look forward to welcoming whisky lovers old and new to explore our beautiful Highland surroundings, meet our crackerjack crew of whisky-makers and taste our wondrous single malt.”

Mr MacRae became chief executive in June after Thomas Moradpour took up the reigns at Dom Perignon.

The restyling has included Glenmorangie’s “orangie” brand colour. Image: Glenmorangie/John Doe Hub

The brand’s Ross-shire distillery has been open since 1843 and welcomes thousands of visitors each year.

Head of brand homes Stuart Smith said Glenmorangie is always looking to make its offerings “as exciting and wondrous as possible”.

He said: “We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Russell Sage Studio as they continue the storytelling of our brand following on from the recent transformation of Glenmorangie House.

“Having worked together for a number of years, there was no question that Russell and his team would be the perfect partners to bring Glenmorangie’s new Distillery Visitor Centre to life in an authentic, joyful and surprising way.”

Russell Sage Studio owner and founder Russell Sage said: “The distillery is a very special place in the Glenmorangie story and home to its wonderful world of whisky-making.

“Our vision was to respect and retain the history and patina of the place, while reinterpreting that story through a contemporary Glenmorangie lens.

The tasting rooms have been updated to represent woodland and oak casks. Image: Glenmorangie/John Doe Hub

“We aimed to transform the current spaces with the same playful imagination and innovation for which Glenmorangie is known and loved – creating rooms of joy and inspiration to surprise and delight all who visit.”

What does the Glenmorangie transformation include?

One tasting room has been restyled in bright and bold hues to reflect the woodland surrounding Glenmorangie’s water source, the Tarlogie Springs.

The other has been designed to pay homage to the distillery’s oak casks.

Glenmorangie’s retail boutique now features a technicolour tented ceiling, as well as decor in the brand’s hallmark “orangie” and copper lighting.

Inside the revamped visitor centre. Image: Glenmorangie/John Doe Hub

Glenmorangie has also updated visitor centre displays showcasing its most popular single malts, distillery exclusives and rare whiskies.

Meanwhile, the museum has been updated with bright accessories and multi-coloured carpets, leading visitors through more than 180 years of history.

The final detail in the distillery’s investment will be its new marquee. The covered outdoor space will arrive by late spring, creating a new area for evening and special events.

