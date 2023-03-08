Celebrated Angus Glens estate punished for ‘wildlife crime against birds’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrated Angus Glens estate punished for ‘wildlife crime against birds’

By Peter John Meiklem
March 8, 2023, 4:30 pm
Post Thumbnail

A celebrated Angus sporting estate has been sanctioned for “wildlife crime against birds” after a police raid in 2019.

NatureScot has restricted the use of general licences on Millden Estate, in Glen Esk, for three years.

It comes after Police Scotland discovered three shot buzzards in a bag at a property on the estate in 2019.

The Crown Office later announced it was not pursuing a case involving the dead birds of prey.

General licences permit estate workers to carry out actions that would otherwise be illegal. That includes trapping and killing so-called “pest” species, such as crows, gulls and pigeons, which can threaten crops or livestock.

Millden Estate will challenge NatureScot decision

A spokesperson for Millden Estate said they would appeal the decision.

“The estate does not condone or tolerate any illegal activity relating to the welfare of animals or wildlife,” he added.

Rhys Davies. Image: COPFS

The 20,000-acre Millden Estate was once described in a 2011 sales brochure as the “holy grail of grouse moors.”

But in 2019, gamekeeper Rhys Davies was suspended following a police raid.

He was later jailed for keeping and training terriers to fight other animals, and given a 15-year ban from keeping animals. 

Millden Estate ‘unfairly penalised’ for ‘events not within its control’

A spokesperson for Millden Estate said they were disappointed about the sanction, which they intend to appeal.

They said: “The estate does not condone or tolerate any illegal activity relating to the welfare of animals or wildlife and it has robust and comprehensive systems in place to ensure compliance with the law.

“We were shocked at the time to learn of all allegations of wildlife crime against an employee of the estate. He was subject to an extensive investigation by the police and the crown and dealt with.

“The employee involved was suspended by the estate with immediate effect and resigned a few days later when the police investigation was still at an early stage.

“At no stage was the estate itself the focus of the investigation. We consider that the estate is being unfairly penalised for events not within its control and for which it bore no responsibility.”

NatureScot officials made the decision on the basis of evidence provided by Police Scotland of wildlife crime against birds.

This evidence included three shot buzzards found on the estate in 2019 and “incidents relating to trapping offences.”

Action will ‘protect wild birds’

Donald Fraser is the agency’s head of wildlife management.

He said: “NatureScot is committed to using all the tools we have available to tackle wildlife crime. This measure will help to protect wild birds in the area, while still allowing necessary land management activities to take place.

“We believe this is a proportionate response to protect wild birds in the area and prevent further wildlife crime.”

The Scottish Government intends to introduce a licensing scheme for grouse shooting.

