Aberdeen nightclubs: Did you hang out in any of these popular venues?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Nightclubs are out of bounds so we dug through our vast archives to bring you these epic photos of fun nights out in Aberdeen.

It’s been 10 months since nightclubs in Scotland turned off the music, shut down the lights and closed their doors.

Some people have described the venues as “unfortunate casualties” of coronavirus with operators struggling to survive.

If they were to die en-masse, it would be a significant cultural, social and economic tragedy.

They are integral, economically, to towns and cities, and pivotal to many people, perhaps especially those in their younger years.

They are social centres around which people’s nights out revolve, and they nurture and support musical talent, whether DJs, bands or solo acts.