Thursday, March 4th 2021 Show Links
Nostalgia

Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

by Scott Begbie
March 3, 2021, 11:00 am
© PRESS AND JOURNALBefore he was famous, singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini played a gig at One Up Record Shop on Belmont Street as he launched his career in 2006.
Aberdeen’s communities offer a vital role in making the Granite City a wonderful place to live, work and play.

Join us now as we take a trip through our archives to recall some special moments, from Paolo Nutini performing an intimate gig before hitting the big time, to one of Union Street’s lost cinemas.

Milltimber

All the thrills and spills of motor cycle racing as two competitors corner at the track racing meeting at Milltimber in 1960.

Tillydrone

Forever blowing bubbles on the Tillydrone Community Centre float for the Aberdeen Festival in 1988 are Angela Kidd (left) and Jacqueline Dailly.

