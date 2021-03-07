Step back in time: Duthie Park Winter Gardens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The David Welch Winter Gardens in Duthie Park is one of the best-loved spots for the people of the Granite City.

For generations, the glasshouses and hothouses have offered an exotic escape in the heart of Aberdeen – especially during the grey and dark winter months. And kids of all ages love McPuddock the pond-dwelling frog and Spike the talking cactus, as well as the rich and vibrant array of plants. The gardens are also a popular venue for weddings and concerts.

Sadly closed at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Winter Gardens were added to Duthie Park in the early 1900s.