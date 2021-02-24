Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Nostalgia newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter and let our nostalgia team take you on a trip back in time

Community spirit has always been the bedrock of Aberdeen, making it such a great place to live, work and play.

We have trawled through our archives to share some moments in time from the Granite City over the past decades, from having fun to working hard. See if you spot any familiar faces and places.

Kincorth

Radio Scotland DJ Tom Ferrie, centre, presents awards to Kincorth Academy band Column E, from left, John Milne, Amanda Lyon, Ian Gray, Fraser Adams, Michael Robertson and Martin Duncan, after they reached the UK final of the TSB Rock contest in 1986.