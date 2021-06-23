Rain and shine: Fun at Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade camps in years gone by

A summer camp has been a staple activity of the Boys’ Brigade since it was founded in 1883, and one enjoyed by generations of Aberdeen boys during the school holidays.

In the late 19th Century, at a time when camping was rarely done outside the military, the boys’ uniformed youth organisation pioneered camping for leisure.

Sir William Alexander Smith established the Boys’ Brigade to bring structure and discipline to boys through classes, gymnastics, Bible study and drill.

For many boys in the early 20th Century, the summer camp would be their only summer holiday and would often be a rare opportunity for city children to experience life in the countryside.

And it was always something to look forward to at the end of the term when the formalities of the annual display were over.

Covid-19 has put a stop to BB camps for now, but we’ve opened our archives to look back at some of the fun and games in the north-east in years gone by.

When it comes to camp, everybody mucks in with the chores – even the chaplain it would seem.

In this unusual and amusing photo from 1935, the Reverend James Waugh, chaplain of the 37th Company Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade, rolls up his sleeves and takes his turn at washing up.

The Company Section boys, whose company was attached to John Knox Parish Church at Mounthooly, were enjoying a camp at Hallowood in Elgin.

There was row upon row of canvas tents to accommodate all the lads at this Company Section camp at Crathes Castle in July 1950.

Ready for an inspection, the uniformed boys are looking smart in their pillbox hats, blazers, white haversacks and of course the brass belts which would have been polished to perfection.

There was much excitement for the boys of the 62nd Aberdeen Company from Kaimhill as they headed to camp at Carrbridge in 1965.

All Aberdeen Battalion camps had been cancelled in 1964 due to the city’s typhoid outbreak, so there was high spirits all round when camps resumed the following year.

Weighed down by their big bags of supplies for camp, Bruce Cryle and Peter Fraser get ready to board the bus at Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade headquarters at Crimond Place.

More often than not, the north-east weather is not on side for camping under canvas.

It was a soggy stay at Coilachreich near Ballater for the lads of Aberdeen’s 47th Culter Company in July 1978.

Despite the downpours, the boys managed a cheery wave for the camera during their two-week outdoor camp.

During a break in the weather at the same Ballater camp, these Culter boys undertook kitchen duties.

After long and busy days of activities and hikes, a warm meal is always welcome, particularly in the inclement north-east weather.

With many hungry mouths to feed it took a team to get all the potatoes peeled.

At the back, Alan Stonebanks, Peter Irvine and Alistair Taylor, and, at the front, Scott Walker, Robert Duncan and Graham Watt, all of Peterculter.

Venturing outside the north-east for their summer trip, the 22 boys and five officers from the 67th Aberdeen Company would have been hoping to take the sunshine with them.

The 67th (Mastrick Church) lads were all set to leave Aberdeen by bus for a 10-day camp at Clwyd in North Wales in July 1988.

Moving with the times, the 48th Aberdeen Company took a welcome donation of a more modern tent in May 1991 from local firm Rigblast.

Boys Gary Sutherland, Christopher Graham and Richard Grey, based at St Ninian’s on Midstocket Road, try out the new equipment as company captain Murray Stuart looks on.

See more like this