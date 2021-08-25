Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Highlanders: Is this Scotland’s lost regiment?

By Susy Macaulay
August 25, 2021, 11:00 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 11:42 am
Does the short life of The Highlanders regiment mean its service risks being forgotten?
They were together for a dozen years during which they served their country  with arduous tours of duty in Northern Ireland, Kosovo, Bosnia and Iraq.

But proud veterans of The Highlanders regiment believe those fleeting years in the history of the British Army risk being overlooked and forgotten forever.

Although short-lived, the regiment still inspires loyalty and pride in its members, who don’t want its memory to sink without trace.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Colonel in Chief of The 1st Battalion The Highlanders inspects his men at their first ever presentation of colours since the regiment’s formation in 1994, accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Alex Alderson, left, the commanding officer of The Highlanders and General Sir Jeremy MacKenzie, back, the Colonel of the Regiment.  Crown Copyright 2001.

The Highlanders were formed in 1994 as part of a defence review which amalgamated the Queen’s Own Highlanders (QOHldrs) with the Gordon Highlanders.

The QOHldrs was already an amalgamation, in 1962, of the Seaforth Highlanders, and the Queens Own Cameron Highlanders.

That amalgamation, again through defence review, wasn’t entirely welcomed at the time, with rivalries at play between the two proud and ancient regiments.

But the Queen’s Own Highlanders had 32 years to gel as a regiment, with younger soldiers coming through without the old inter-regimental resentments.

As a result QOHldrs retains a strong identity, actively fostered by the former comrades.

Rivalries

It was more difficult for The Highlanders, with rivalries between the QOHldrs and the Gordons proving to be a spanner in the works when it came to creating a strong regimental identity.

Rivalry went as far as enmity among older members, especially as the QOHldrs had to lose around 200 soldiers to make way for the Gordons, and that wound didn’t have time to heal.

But in 1998, all that meant nothing to young recruit Lee Smith.

Highlander regiment Pte Lee Smith. ATR Glencorse. Supplied by Lee Smith.

He joined the Highlanders in 1998 at 16, an escape route from potentially going off the rails in his home town of Peterhead.

Lee carried on into the 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland after the 2006 amalgamation and hopes to finish his career in the army.

Peacekeeping in Kosovo

He was one of the first to be recruited through the Scottish School Leavers Scheme and, at 17, found himself one of the youngest British soldiers to patrol the streets of Kosovo in 1999.

The Highlanders were part of the 7,500 strong contingent of KFOR, the international Kosovo Peacekeeping Force.

The young Hldr Smith was handpicked to join soldiers from other regiments working in Pristina.

Evening Express cutting about Lee Smith, 17, one of the youngest servicemen in the Kosovo peacekeeping force.

Conditions were tough, and he even had to write home urgently for razor blades.

Lee, now 39, said: “It made me grow up fast.

“I had never been out of the north-east.

“The conditions the people lived in made me feel lucky.”

A Kosovo village, a suburb of Pristina, burns in 1999.

Lee said he was able to get to know the Roma people of Kosovo, sparking an appreciation of other cultures and diversity which remains with him to this day.

The tour ended with the regiment back for a short spell in the Highlands.

Tragedy during exercise

Then on exercise in Salisbury, Lee had another rite of passage, experiencing the death of a comrade.

He was travelling in an armoured personnel carrier when it overturned, killing 26-year-old Lt Andrew Allcock.

After this hard knock, Lee was posted in Northern Ireland and Drumcree, the regiment being billeted in the local school, closed for the marching season.

Lee Smith, far left, with comrades at People’s Park, Portadown, Northern Ireland. Supplied by Lee Smith.

He said: “We were mainly sent to quell riots during the marching season.

“It was mainly Loyalists, and very strange to see the ‘enemy’ carrying Union flags.”

On  9/11, 2001, Lee watched the twin towers collapse with the sense that his career would now change.

But before he saw action in the Middle East, he had a second tour of duty in Kosovo, enduring a Balkan winter – ‘no worse than Peterhead,’ he said.

By now a Lance Corporal, Lee said it gave him satisfaction to find the country stabilised and largely peaceful.

Life in the regiment

Difficult tour in Iraq

His tours in Kosovo prepared him for Iraq in 2005.

An Iraqi man looking at a burning oil pipeline, December 2005.

“It was a difficult tour.

“The Highlanders aim was bring stability and security to the towns of  Al Amara and Maj Al-Kabir against the various militias.

“We were shelled and attacked by militias, and some factions were aggressive to the British.

“They weren’t friendly like in Kosovo, we were the target.

“Six military police were killed in Al Amara just before we arrived and we lost two men including Lance Corporal Allan Douglas from Aberdeen, shot by a sniper.

“The population was too big and the army too small, and many would rather listen to clerics than embrace democracy.”

In 2006, came the transformation into the 4th Battalion and The Highlanders were no more.

After their brief incarnation, The Highlanders were amalgamated once again to become The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland – often simply referred to as the 4th Battalion.

‘Regimental pride gone daft’

Looking back, Lee feels the regiment suffered from hostility provoked by the 1994 amalgamation.

“The Highlanders suffered from regimental pride gone daft.

“Both sides blamed each other for the 1994 amalgamation, but it was a decision taken over their heads.

Lee Smith, back row 5th from the left, in 1999 with comrades at  an old police station in Stimlie, Kosovo which The Highlanders used as their base. Supplied by Lee Smith.

“The geographical divide was the River Spey separating the Queen’s own from the Gordons and some people wouldn’t speak to anyone from the ‘wrong’ side.

“Even outsiders who came in were taken aback at the ruthlessness between personalities on the two sides.”

Preserving the regiment’s heritage

Lee is making it his mission to preserve the regiment’s heritage.

The new regimental colours of The 1st Battalion The Highlanders are lowered in salute at the Regiment’s first ever colours parade since it was formed in 1994. The colours were presented by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, the Regiment’s Colonel in Chief and HRH The Prince of Wales, the Deputy Colonel in Chief, at their base in Redford Barracks in Edinburgh.  Crown Copyright 2001.

“It’s difficult because the heritage gets watered down.

“The only thing we have to identify us as Highlanders is a blue hackle which itself is a legacy of the Queens Own Cameron Highlanders.

“I’m very proud of the regimental heritage and I try and advise and recommend, but a lot of heritage has already been lost as generations move on.”

CSM Lee Smith of the 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment on active duty in Ukraine in July 2021 Supplied by Lee Smith.

