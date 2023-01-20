A place to remember Vikram Reddy: ‘20 years on and we still don’t know who paid for my son’s bench’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s more than 20 years since the death of Aberdeen trainee lawyer Vikram Reddy yet his family still don’t know who paid for a memorial bench in his honour.

Speaking for the first time since losing his son in a tragic accident Dr Peta Reddy says the grief is still real but knowing his son has been remembered brings comfort.

Vikram’s story is the latest in our Place to Remember series, uncovering the stories behind Aberdeen’s many memorial benches.

Loved his life in Aberdeen

Born in August 1977 in south India, Vikram was the younger of two sons for Peta and Nirmala Reddy.

The young couple and their boys moved to Scotland when Vikram was just a few months old. Peta began working as a doctor in Edinburgh and the Lothians but while his older son always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps Vikram had different ambitions.

The former Curriehill Primary and Edinburgh Academy scholarship pupil, who played rugby, moved to Aberdeen after school to study law instead.

“He just loved his life in Aberdeen. He had everything ahead of him.”

Work hard play hard

After graduating from Aberdeen University Vikram began a two-year traineeship with Aberdeen legal practice Peterkins.

He and two university friends continued to share rented accommodation when they started their careers. The opportunity arose to visit the family of one of his flatmates in the south of France. Vikram used the opportunity to stop off at his parents’ home in Hempstead, Kent, en-route.

“He came in, happy as he always was. We spent time together and as he left he hugged his mum and said he would see us in two weeks.

“The next time I saw my son was when his body was returned to England.”

Tragic accident

Vikram 24, and friends were part way through their adventure holiday near Cannes when disaster struck.

On June 12 2002, the group were canyoning down a steep gorge.

Peta said: “As we understand it, the first of the group jumped into a waterfall area where there were rocks and things underneath the water. The first person came up okay. Then Vikram jumped in.

“Unfortunately he didn’t come up. It was thought that although he had a helmet on he somehow was thrown against rocks which forced him under the water. And while under he aspirated the water causing him to drown.”

Speaking at the time Captain Henri Souverain, of the Bar du Loup gendarmerie, said Vikram’s friends tried to reach him but he was swept away by the current and finally vanished in a strong eddy.

‘We are still devastated’

It was Vikram’s flatmate, who now resides in San Francisco, who called Dr Reddy with the news.

“He was a good swimmer so it was a freak accident in some senses.

“We still feel that he will come through the door. I think my head and my heart believe he’s still just in Aberdeen and will come back any time. My wife is still very attached to him and remains devastated by his death all these years on.

“In truth we miss him so much as a family in our own way. As a parent you can only hope that you will do the right things, raise them well. Then when my boys were both studying and becoming successful my heart was full. But God has taken one away. My heart was broken. And it still is.

“We are still grieving and miss Vikram terribly.”

Vikram’s bench

Following their son’s death the Reddy family considered placing a memorial to Vikram in a favourite family spot at Queen’s View Point, Pitlochry. However, on a trip back to Aberdeen the university informed the family a bench had been discovered near to the entrance of Seaton Park.

The plaque on the wooden seat simply states: Vikram Reddy We Remember.

“We still don’t know how it got there or who was responsible. I’d love to know to thank them because it brings us such comfort,” added Peta, who returns with his family once a year to sit in the scenic spot.

The family also established a Vikram Reddy Memorial Scholarship Award in partnership with the university to help students studying law who require financial aid.

Happy memories

Despite the pain of Vikram’s untimely death, memories from the time when the family were all living in Scotland bring Peta joy.

“My other son, Dr Harsha Reddy trained in Dundee. I was working in Edinburgh and we would get together in Dundee or Aberdeen, spend time together and go for a meal. We would laugh. I always looked forward to those times.

“Wonderful memories to have.”