Bereaved families invited to Aberdeen miscarriage memorial service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A memorial service to support families who have suffered the loss of a child in early pregnancy will take place in Aberdeen.

Who is it for?

Coordinated by NHS Grampian hospital chaplaincy services, the gathering, which occurs quarterly, is for those who are bereaved due to miscarriage before the end of the 24th week of pregnancy.

“The aim is to help parents and family members who are grieving but who more often than not wouldn’t have a funeral service,” said Rev Jarod Meenan, healthcare chaplain. “It can be incredibly painful, no matter the stage of pregnancy. Our hope is that this small gesture will bring comfort.”

Why is the focus early pregnancy loss?

From 25 weeks the loss of a baby is classified as a still birth and parents must have their child buried or cremated. Before that there is no obligation to do so. Most families will grieve without a formal service of any kind.

Dad-of-two, Mr Meenan, added: “As a father I’m conscious of the pain other parents face in these situations. Our service is very much an invitation to come and remember their children.

“It’s a time to acknowledge that their loss matters, their child mattered and it’s important that their grief be acknowledged.”

Are a lot of people in Aberdeen affected?

As many as one in four pregnancies will end in miscarriage in the UK.

Now with a chaplaincy remit covering both emergency care as well as maternity and early pregnancy care, Mr Meenan says he is asked to support families who have miscarried around once a fortnight.

“Some weeks it will be more, some weeks less. This isn’t representative of how many people have to deal with early pregnancy loss. However, I can say that around once every two weeks I’ll be asked to visit a family. It’s perhaps to bless their baby or it could be to help them through the immediate pain of loss.

“As a chaplain you can be there during incredibly happy times, but also in life’s most painful moments. We know from past experience the memorial service can bring comfort and help at a very difficult time.”

Where is the memorial held?

The 25-30 minute service will take place at Aberdeen Crematorium, in the East Chapel, at 10.30am on Wednesday December 14. It is open to all people whether they have faith or not.

Specific to the needs of those grieving early pregnancy loss, poems will be read, those attending will be offered a time of quiet reflection and Mr Meenan will also pray.

The SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society) hymn, Fleetingly Known Yet Ever Remembered will also be played during the short service which takes place near to the memorial garden where baby ashes are scattered.

Does the loss have to recent to attend?

“No matter when your loss occurred, you’re welcome to come and remember your baby,” added Mr Meenan.

For more information on the quarterly memorial services call 01224 553271.

You can contact the Aberdeen branch of SANDS here.