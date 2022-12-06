Bereaved families invited to Aberdeen miscarriage memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Bereaved families invited to Aberdeen miscarriage memorial service

By Lindsay Bruce
December 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
NHS Grampian health chaplain Jarod Meenan in the hospital's maternity chapel.
NHS Grampian health chaplain Jarod Meenan in the hospital's maternity chapel.

A memorial service to support families who have suffered the loss of a child in early pregnancy will take place in Aberdeen.

Who is it for?

Coordinated by NHS Grampian hospital chaplaincy services, the gathering, which occurs quarterly, is for those who are bereaved due to miscarriage before the end of the 24th week of pregnancy.

“The aim is to help parents and family members who are grieving but who more often than not wouldn’t have a funeral service,” said Rev Jarod Meenan, healthcare chaplain. “It can be incredibly painful, no matter the stage of pregnancy. Our hope is that this small gesture will bring comfort.”

Why is the focus early pregnancy loss?

From 25 weeks the loss of a baby is classified as a still birth and parents must have their child buried or cremated. Before that there is no obligation to do so. Most families will grieve without a formal service of any kind.

The stained glass window depicting the value of all children, in NHS Grampian’s Aberdeen maternity chapel, where families can visit. <br />Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Dad-of-two, Mr Meenan, added: “As a father I’m conscious of the pain other parents face in these situations. Our service is very much an invitation to come and remember their children.

“It’s a time to acknowledge that their loss matters, their child mattered and it’s important that their grief be acknowledged.”

Are a lot of people in Aberdeen affected?

As many as one in four pregnancies will end in miscarriage in the UK.

Now with a chaplaincy remit covering both emergency care as well as maternity and early pregnancy care, Mr Meenan says he is asked to support families who have miscarried around once a fortnight.

“Some weeks it will be more, some weeks less. This isn’t representative of how many people have to deal with early pregnancy loss. However, I can say that around once every two weeks I’ll be asked to visit a family. It’s perhaps to bless their baby or it could be to help them through the immediate pain of loss.

Jarod Meenan outside the maternity department where he serves as hospital chaplain. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“As a chaplain you can be there during incredibly happy times, but also in life’s most painful moments. We know from past experience the memorial service can bring comfort and help at a very difficult time.”

Where is the memorial held?

The 25-30 minute service will take place at Aberdeen Crematorium, in the East Chapel, at 10.30am on Wednesday December 14. It is open to all people whether they have faith or not.

Specific to the needs of those grieving early pregnancy loss, poems will be read, those attending will be offered a time of quiet reflection and Mr Meenan will also pray.

The SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society) hymn, Fleetingly Known Yet Ever Remembered will also be played during the short service which takes place near to the memorial garden where baby ashes are scattered.

Does the loss have to recent to attend?

“No matter when your loss occurred, you’re welcome to come and remember your baby,” added Mr Meenan.

For more information on the quarterly memorial services call 01224 553271.

You can contact the Aberdeen branch of SANDS here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

To go with story by Lindsay Bruce. obits review 2022 Picture shows; Obituaries review 2022. unknown. Supplied by families Date; 28/12/2022
A loveable punk, pioneering medics and the first female traffic warden: A year of…
Never forgotten: A look back on some Aberdeenshire 2022 tributes.
A flying teacher, parking mannie and epic war-time love story: A year of Aberdeenshire…
A reminder of some of those we've lost from the north of Scotland in 2022.
Shinty stars, community stalwarts and travelling teachers: A year of obituaries covering Moray and…
Just some of the valued members of the farming community, gone but not forgotten.
Gone but not forgotten: North of Scotland farming community obituaries of 2022
Centenarian Melita Lee of Strichen.
Obituary: 100-year-old Strichen teacher and Aberdeen-Angus farmer Melita Lee
Former Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Avril MacKenzie.
'She didn't believe she was going to go': Brother's tribute to Aberdeen City councillor…
A Place to Remember Ronnie Reid in St Machar Bar, Aberdeen. Picture of bar by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
A Place to Remember Ronnie Reid: St Machar Bar regular with tribute seat
A Place To Remember Annie Inglis MBE.
A place to remember Annie Inglis MBE: Queen of north-east theatre
Rene Forrest - formerly of the Broch's Kenyan Bar and Rene's Taxis.
Kenyan Bar and retired Fraserburgh taxi boss, Rene Forrest dies aged 78
Charles Robertson, retired Banchory vet and River Dee Radio DJ.
Obituary: Charles Robertson, Banchory vet and River Dee Radio presenter, 78

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented