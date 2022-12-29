Gone but not forgotten: North of Scotland farming community obituaries of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Gone but not forgotten: North of Scotland farming community obituaries of 2022

By Lindsay Bruce
December 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 29, 2022, 7:54 pm
Just some of the valued members of the farming community, gone but not forgotten.
Just some of the valued members of the farming community, gone but not forgotten.

Farming remains at the heart of the communities we’re proud to serve at the Press and Journal.

Whether family-run businesses, pioneers in new technology or those proudly upholding long-established traditions, when members of this community pass away it’s a loss felt by many.

As 2022 comes to a close we’re looking back on the lives of just some of those no longer with us, whose stories we were entrusted to tell.

Respected beef farmers

Sandy Stewart, 94, of Gunhill, Inverurie, died in January. A stalwart of the beef industry and a well-loved and respected member of the farming community in the north-east, in his heyday, he was a well-known at marts throughout the north and north-east, particularly Inverness, Dingwall and Thurso.

Obituary: Farmer Sandy Stewart of Inverurie who was known throughout northern Scotland

Leading Aberdeen-Angus cattleman of the post-war 1960s heyday of the breed, Henry Durward, died at the age of 80 in February.

Henry, was a cattleman with the MacRobert Trust’s Douneside herd at West Davoch, Tarland, for 28 years and showed the Aberdeen-Angus bull, Essedium of Douneside, the supreme champion of the world-famous Perth bull sales in 1964.

Cattleman Henry Durward who passed away in February 2022.

It sold for 54,000gns, still the second-highest price for an Aberdeen-Angus bull sold at auction in the UK.

Well known and loved

Much-loved Deeside farmer and former long-serving secretary of Banchory Show, William Blackhall, died at the age of 86 in February.

William’s passion was Border Leicester sheep and he was highly respected as a breeder and judge. He supplied rams all over the country, including to North Uist, Orkney and Bala in North Wales.

Elected chairman of Aberdeen Milk Marketing Board, director of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland and Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Bill Ferguson died aged 88 in March.

Obituary: Bill Ferguson, Aberdeenshire farmer and former Vice-Lord Lieutenant

 

In June, Aberdeen-born agriculture and farming journalist Vic Robertson died aged 77.

Despite not having a background in what would become his specialism, he became one of the most respected journalists of his generation in reporting on farming matters.

P&J agricultural editor Vic Robertson.

Vic, who worked for the Press and Journal was employed within public relations for the Meat and Livestock Commission.

Huge miss for farming community

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of stockman Ian Matthew, who died in June aged 71.

The large attendance at his funeral was a tribute to the respect in which he was held in the farming community and for the help and advice he so willingly gave over the years to those showing livestock for show and sale.

Hundreds say final farewell to Inverurie’s ‘Flying Stockman’ Ian Matthew

Always among the first to take up the cudgels if he felt farming was facing an injustice, was Allan Smith of Ellon.

Allan Smith among the barley on his farm near Ellon. Image by Kevin Emslie.

Allan, who died in November, was at the forefront of protests about fuel prices in the 1990s. He was also outspoken on Scotland’s drive to plant more trees, hampering new farming entrants.

Most recent news

Former president of the National Farmers’ Union Scotland, Sir Ian Grant passed away in November.

Sir Ian Grant is pictured in black and white and is one of our farming community obituaries of 2022.
Scottish farming leader Sir Ian Grant.

Under his tenure the respected businessman had to navigate monumental challenges. The infamous Edwina Currie interview which had ramifications for the poultry industry, as well as several calamitous spells of weather included. The Chernobyl disaster’s impact on Scottish farm land also factored in.

One of our farming community obituaries of 2022, Melita Lee, smiling on a chair.
Melita Lee of Strichen.

Centenarian Melita Lee, of Whitestripe Farm, Strichen died earlier this month. Although she also devoted her life to teaching she never lost her interest in Aberdeen-Angus cattle.

The Whitestripe Aberdeen-Angus herd and Border Leicester sheep flock were once among the most prominent in Aberdeenshire.

They were carried on by Melita’s sister, Gertrude, 13 years Melita’s senior, until her retirement.

Melita maintained an active interest in the farming business, keeping the books and naming all the Aberdeen-Angus calves. She continued to run the farm with the help of her great-nephew, Lee Walker, following Gertrude’s retirement.

[[title]]

[[text]]
