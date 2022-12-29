Gone but not forgotten: North of Scotland farming community obituaries of 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farming remains at the heart of the communities we’re proud to serve at the Press and Journal.

Whether family-run businesses, pioneers in new technology or those proudly upholding long-established traditions, when members of this community pass away it’s a loss felt by many.

As 2022 comes to a close we’re looking back on the lives of just some of those no longer with us, whose stories we were entrusted to tell.

Respected beef farmers

Sandy Stewart, 94, of Gunhill, Inverurie, died in January. A stalwart of the beef industry and a well-loved and respected member of the farming community in the north-east, in his heyday, he was a well-known at marts throughout the north and north-east, particularly Inverness, Dingwall and Thurso.

Leading Aberdeen-Angus cattleman of the post-war 1960s heyday of the breed, Henry Durward, died at the age of 80 in February.

Henry, was a cattleman with the MacRobert Trust’s Douneside herd at West Davoch, Tarland, for 28 years and showed the Aberdeen-Angus bull, Essedium of Douneside, the supreme champion of the world-famous Perth bull sales in 1964.

It sold for 54,000gns, still the second-highest price for an Aberdeen-Angus bull sold at auction in the UK.

Well known and loved

Much-loved Deeside farmer and former long-serving secretary of Banchory Show, William Blackhall, died at the age of 86 in February.

William’s passion was Border Leicester sheep and he was highly respected as a breeder and judge. He supplied rams all over the country, including to North Uist, Orkney and Bala in North Wales.

Elected chairman of Aberdeen Milk Marketing Board, director of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland and Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Bill Ferguson died aged 88 in March.

In June, Aberdeen-born agriculture and farming journalist Vic Robertson died aged 77.

Despite not having a background in what would become his specialism, he became one of the most respected journalists of his generation in reporting on farming matters.

Vic, who worked for the Press and Journal was employed within public relations for the Meat and Livestock Commission.

Huge miss for farming community

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of stockman Ian Matthew, who died in June aged 71.

The large attendance at his funeral was a tribute to the respect in which he was held in the farming community and for the help and advice he so willingly gave over the years to those showing livestock for show and sale.

Always among the first to take up the cudgels if he felt farming was facing an injustice, was Allan Smith of Ellon.

Allan, who died in November, was at the forefront of protests about fuel prices in the 1990s. He was also outspoken on Scotland’s drive to plant more trees, hampering new farming entrants.

Most recent news

Former president of the National Farmers’ Union Scotland, Sir Ian Grant passed away in November.

Under his tenure the respected businessman had to navigate monumental challenges. The infamous Edwina Currie interview which had ramifications for the poultry industry, as well as several calamitous spells of weather included. The Chernobyl disaster’s impact on Scottish farm land also factored in.

Centenarian Melita Lee, of Whitestripe Farm, Strichen died earlier this month. Although she also devoted her life to teaching she never lost her interest in Aberdeen-Angus cattle.

The Whitestripe Aberdeen-Angus herd and Border Leicester sheep flock were once among the most prominent in Aberdeenshire.

They were carried on by Melita’s sister, Gertrude, 13 years Melita’s senior, until her retirement.

Melita maintained an active interest in the farming business, keeping the books and naming all the Aberdeen-Angus calves. She continued to run the farm with the help of her great-nephew, Lee Walker, following Gertrude’s retirement.

Email lindsay.bruce@ajl.co.uk to share an obituary or tribute.