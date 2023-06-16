‘Dinna Pit Aff’: Doric language and culture celebrated by young and old in Aberdeen today

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east filmmakers were celebrated at a unique event in Aberdeen today that showcases the Doric language and culture in all its glory.

The 2023 Doric Film Festival – whose theme this year was “Dinna Pit Aff” – culminated in a showcase awards event held at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Supported by the Scottish Government, the acclaimed festival is the brainchild of award-winning Scots Radio director Frieda Morrison, who created the platform to celebrate the Doric language and its cultural identity.

The annual event – which started in 2018 – has a reputation for attracting a diverse field of work from individuals, groups and schools in celebration of the richness and diversity of the north-east.

This was on display today, with Aberdeen’s Shane Strachan reading a poem and music performances from Big Noise Torry and pupils from Monymusk Primary School.

In terms of the awards, successful applicants were asked to make a short film of no more than five minutes that presented their interpretation of the “Dinna Pit Aff’” theme.

This could include scripted storytelling, documentary or animation etc., with it all being required to be in Doric.

Just recently, P1-3 pupils at Monymusk Primary School in Aberdeenshire published a Doric book with drawn pictures titled “Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk”.

The Spirit O’ the Festival prize was won by Aaron Gayle for his puppet film “Three Wee Grumphies” , while he was tied for the individual filmmaker category with Andrew Saunders and Alex Westwood respectively.

The P&J sponsored the award category for schools, which was presented by Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services Laurence Findlay.

These were won by Kirkhill Primary School for their “Dinna Pit Aff the Lights” and Banff Academy for their film “Cyberbully”.

Torry Heritage Group received the Smeddum Award, while it was also the joint winner of the group section along with Aberdeen Amateur Radio Society and Culsalmond Drama Group.

Mrs Morrison said: “The variety and quality of entries seems to get better every year and there were some difficult decisions for the judges due to the standard of work which was submitted.

“We are pleased that the Doric Film Festival continues to grow its reputation as an important platform for north-east film makers to share their work and we are indebted to all those who support the event in so many ways.”

Doric – ‘such a vibrant part of life’

Peter Reid from RGU’s School of Creative and Cultural Business, Peter Reid added: “Robert Gordon University, committed to supporting the north-east region socially, culturally and economically is delighted to have hosted the 2023 Doric Film Festival at our campus in Garthdee.

“Doric is such a vibrant part of life here and the university is pleased to be able to celebrate it through the film festival.”