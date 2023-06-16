‘Dinna Pit Aff’: Doric language and culture celebrated by young and old in Aberdeen today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dinna Pit Aff’: Doric language and culture celebrated by young and old in Aberdeen today

The Doric Film Festival started in 2018 and promotes the culture and identity of the north-east.

By Chris Cromar
Schools pupils singing.
Pupils from Monymusk Primary School perform at the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

North-east filmmakers were celebrated at a unique event in Aberdeen today that showcases the Doric language and culture in all its glory.

The 2023 Doric Film Festival – whose theme this year was “Dinna Pit Aff” – culminated in a showcase awards event held at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Supported by the Scottish Government, the acclaimed festival is the brainchild of award-winning Scots Radio director Frieda Morrison, who created the platform to celebrate the Doric language and its cultural identity.

Frieda Morrison speaking at lectern.
Frieda Morrison founded the Doric Film Festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The annual event – which started in 2018 – has a reputation for attracting a diverse field of work from individuals, groups and schools in celebration of the richness and diversity of the north-east.

This was on display today, with Aberdeen’s Shane Strachan reading a poem and music performances from Big Noise Torry and pupils from Monymusk Primary School.

Musicians performing.
The awards saw a performance from Big Noise Torry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In terms of the awards, successful applicants were asked to make a short film of no more than five minutes that presented their interpretation of the “Dinna Pit Aff’” theme.

This could include scripted storytelling, documentary or animation etc., with it all being required to be in Doric.

Just recently, P1-3 pupils at Monymusk Primary School in Aberdeenshire published a Doric book with drawn pictures titled “Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk”.

Aaron Gale holds up his Spirit O' the Festival prize.
Spirit O’ the Festival winner Aaron Gayle with his award. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Spirit O’ the Festival prize was won by Aaron Gayle for his puppet film “Three Wee Grumphies” , while he was tied for the individual filmmaker category with Andrew Saunders and Alex Westwood respectively.

The P&J sponsored the award category for schools, which was presented by Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services Laurence Findlay.

Pupils from Kirkhill Primary School receive their award from Laurence Findlay.
Kirkhill Primary School won one of the school prizes and it was presented by Laurence Findlay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

These were won by Kirkhill Primary School for their “Dinna Pit Aff the Lights” and Banff Academy for their film “Cyberbully”.

Torry Heritage Group received the Smeddum Award, while it was also the joint winner of the group section along with Aberdeen Amateur Radio Society and Culsalmond Drama Group.

Banff Academy pupils stand with their award.
Banff Academy pupils with their prize. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Mrs Morrison said: “The variety and quality of entries seems to get better every year and there were some difficult decisions for the judges due to the standard of work which was submitted.

“We are pleased that the Doric Film Festival continues to grow its reputation as an important platform for north-east film makers to share their work and we are indebted to all those who support the event in so many ways.”

Doric – ‘such a vibrant part of life’

Peter Reid from RGU’s School of Creative and Cultural Business, Peter Reid added: “Robert Gordon University, committed to supporting the north-east region socially, culturally and economically is delighted to have hosted the 2023 Doric Film Festival at our campus in Garthdee.

“Doric is such a vibrant part of life here and the university is pleased to be able to celebrate it through the film festival.”

