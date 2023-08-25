Sandy Duthie: Former RAF Kinloss pilot and pipe band member dies aged 78

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sandy Duthie: Former RAF Kinloss pilot and pipe band member dies aged 78

He gained his pilot's licence three days after his 17th birthday and even before his driving licence.

By Chris Ferguson
Two images of Sandy Duthie beside training aircraft.
Former RAF and commercial pilot Sandy Duthie has died.

Sandy Duthie, who has died aged 78, flew Nimrods, taught himself to play the bagpipes in the Arabian desert and later became a valued member of Coupar Angus Pipe Band.

During his RAF career flying maritime reconnaissance missions, he also played with the pipe band at Kinloss.

In later life he was chief instructor at Air Service Training, Scone, then flew commercially with Royal Brunei Airlines and VLM of Belgium.

Remarkably, he gained his pilot’s licence three days after his 17th birthday and even before his driving licence.

He was born in Edinburgh on July 17 1945 to George Ian Duthie, a university lecturer in English, and Margaret Bruce Maclean, a former teacher of English.

Canada

When he was two the family sailed to Canada when his father took up a post at McGill University. His sister, Barbara, was born a year later.

In Montreal, Sandy attended Selwyn House school, learnt to swim through the YMCA, and played ice hockey.

In 1953, the family returned to Scotland to live at his grandparents’ home in Beauly and Sandy attended Beauly Primary School.

Two years later they moved to Aberdeen when Sandy’s father became Regius Professor of English, a post he held until his death in 1967.

Learning to fly

Sandy went to Robert Gordon’s College in the city where he learnt to fly with the air cadets and represented the Scottish cadets at rifle shooting and swimming.

He was accepted on a full RAF scholarship to study economics at Edinburgh University in 1963, graduating with honours in 1967; the same year he graduated as an RAF pilot officer.

The following year he was posted as flight lieutenant to RAF Shawbury where he met his future wife, air traffic controller Glennis Huntingford. They married in 1969 and went on to have three of a family and, in time, six grandchildren.

Pictured in 1969 on their wedding day, Sandy and Glennis Duthie.
Sandy and Glennis on their wedding day in 1969.

When posted to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates in 1970, his mother sent him a chanter and manual and he taught himself to play in the desert.

When he was posted to RAF Kinloss, he bought himself a set of pipes in Inverness and joined the base’s pipe band.

Between 1974 and 1977 he was based in Malta and then was an instructor at RAF Finningley before taking up a civilian post as chief flying instructor at AST at Scone in 1983.

Sandy and his wife Glennis pictured relaxing on a pipe band tour of Ireland.
Mr and Mrs Duthie pictured during a pipe band tour of Ireland.

During his nine years there, Sandy and a senior ground instructor from AST were asked to set up a flying school in Kansas.

After piloting commercial airlines from 1994 until 2009, Sandy retired and enjoyed hillwalking, skiing, growing vegetables and playing with Coupar Angus Pipe Band.

He was also heavily involved with Cargill-Burrelton Church where he was ordained as an elder in 1991 and received a certificate for 30 years’ service.

He served at the presbytery in Perth and in Cargill-Burrelton was clerk to the board and property convener.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

