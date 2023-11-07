Obituary: Raymond Bisset, last Provost of former Gordon District dies aged 81

Raymond Bisset, the last provost of the former Gordon District and the first leader of Aberdeenshire Council, has died aged 81.

He entered local government as an independent in the early 1970s but went on to join the Liberal Democrats later in his political career

By the time he stood down from office in 2007, he had served local government for 33 years. In the New Year Honours of 1999, he was made an OBE for his services to public life.

In 2016, Raymond’s wife, Heather, who served as a councillor for 16 years, was made an OBE for her services to Guiding and the community.

Raymond’s funeral will take place at St Andrew’s Church, Inverurie, at 10.30am on November 15.

Heather said her husband, who was heavily involve with the Gordon Highlanders Regimental Association, will be buried in his Gordons kilt.

Raymond was born in Ellon, the only child of butcher William Bisset and his wife, Jean.

From the time of his birth until he was about five, Raymond never saw his father who was on military service in North Africa and Italy.

University study

Raymond was educated at Market Place Primary School, Inverurie, then Inverurie Academy before studying for a science degree at Aberdeen University.

He wanted to be a doctor and took a job teaching to fund further study but decided teaching was the career for him.

He began teaching maths and science at Insch before being appointed headteacher at Keithhall then took charge at Kintore until his retiral in 1994.

It was at a school camp at Aberfoyle, Perthshire, that he met Heather while playing bridge.

She taught at Central School then Meethill School in Peterhead and the couple married in the town in 1974.

Leadership roles

From 1992 until local government reorganisation in 1996, Raymond was Provost of Gordon before being elected to, and leading, the new Aberdeenshire Council.

Over his long career in public life he served on many committees and organisations including NHS Grampian, Aberdeen Harbour Board and Gordon Area Tourist Board.

In his leisure time, Raymond was the founding chairman of the North-east Angling Federation and an honorary member of Inverurie Angling Association and Inverurie Cricket Club.

He was also a past member of Bennachie Mountain Rescue Team and a keen hillwalker, golfer and reader.