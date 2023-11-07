Cherished campervan has new home in transport museum after bringing family 60 years of joy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cherished campervan has new home in transport museum after bringing family 60 years of joy

The Stuarts won the Bedford Dormobile in a Press and Journal competition in 1963.

By Ellie Milne
Ian, Jimmy and Richard Stuart in the Bedford Dormobile
Ian, Jimmy and Richard Stuart in their family's Bedford Dormobile at the Grampian Transport Museum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It has been more than 60 years since an eight-year-old Ian Stuart joined his family to collect their “pride and joy” campervan in Aberdeen.

The Stuart family struck lucky when they won the Bedford Dormobile through a competition in The Press and Journal in April 1963.

They all travelled from their home in Forbestown, Strathdon to the SMT Sales and Service Company on Bon Accord Street to collect their prize.

All of the excitement was documented by the newspaper with Ian’s parents, James and Margaret, describing the win as “beyond words”.

1963 P&J article
The Stuart family won the Bedford Dormobile in a P&J competition in Aril 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

After six decades, and many a family motoring holiday, the campervan is still in “pristine” condition.

Ian, who lives in Glenkindie, has now decided to gift the much-loved family car to the Grampian Transport Museum so it can be enjoyed by other local families and transport enthusiasts alike.

“Entering the competition was just a one-off thing,” Ian said. “My dad had just passed his driving test when we saw the competition in the paper.

“And, then we won it. It was their first ever car and we’ve had it ever since.”

‘Pristine’ condition after six decades

Jimmy, Richard and Ian Stuart in their Bedford Dormobile
The Stuart brothers – Ian, Richard and Jimmy – enjoying a cuppa at the Grampian Transport Museum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Bedford Dormobile allowed the Stuart family to enjoy holidays away from home over the years.

They would sleep two on a bunk and one night even fitted seven people in the campervan.

When the five brothers got a bit older, they started bringing a tent along on their trips.

“It was my father’s pride and joy, he looked after it well,” Ian shared. “These campervans weren’t famous for being long-lasting and there’s very few about these days.

“It’s quite a feat that it’s still going and is in pristine condition.”

Bedford Dormobile at Grampian Transport Museum
The Bedford Dormobile is now part of the Grampian Transport Museum’s collection. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy said it will bring back “happy memories” to many and thanked Ian and his brothers for their generosity.

“The Stuart family can take great pride in the donation they have made to motoring history,” he said.

“We are offered a lot of items which we are unable to accept because of our limited storage capacity but the Dormobile is a very special vehicle which we can now conserve, display and use to educate visitors of all ages about family motoring holidays in the 1960s.”

Jimmy, Richard and Ian Stuart
The Stuart family enjoyed a number of holidays in the Bedford Dormobile. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Campervan given to Grampian Transport Museum

When Ian’s mother died, she requested the campervan was sold at auction as she did not want to choose who of her five sons would take it on.

However, Ian could not bear to see it leave the family.

“It was put to auction in Dundee but I went down too and bought it,” Ian said. “I couldn’t bear to see it go away.

“My father was always very proud of it and my mother’s wish was to see it in a museum, so I wanted to carry that out.

Brothers Jimmy, Richard and Ian Stuart with Nick Webb from the Grampian Transport Museum
Brothers Jimmy, Richard and Ian Stuart with Nick Webb from the Grampian Transport Museum. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“It has been at the Grampian Transport Museum for a few years already to preserve it for the future, but now I’ve decided to gift it permanently. There’s no point in it being hidden away.

“The curator loves it and he was delighted when I said I’d give it. And, we both thought it should stay in the area due to its local history.

“The museum is the best place for it.”

Ian Stuart cranking up engine of Bedford Dormobile
Ian has a go at cranking up the old engine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Nick Webb, assistant curator, added: “Not only is the Bedford Dormobile now a rare vehicle in itself, it is an icon of the early days in the history of today’s popular past time of Motorhoming.

“The ‘Dormobile’ is the same to the early campervans as the ‘Hoover’ is to vacuum cleaners and the ‘Transit’ is to vans,.

“To now have this one family-owned example with such an interesting local history in completely original condition is a real privilege. It will be conserved for future generations to be able see a piece of real transport history from here in the north-east”

A fine vintage: Early archive photos of Grampian Transport Museum in Alford

Conversation